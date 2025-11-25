(Manama, Bahrain) - Bareeq Al Retaj, a prominent real estate development and property management company, marked a successful first day at Cityscape Bahrain 2025, the Kingdom’s premier real estate exhibition and investment forum, by spotlighting Ras Hayan Village, its sustainable coastal development thoughtfully designed for modern, community-focused living.

Situated on Bahrain’s southeastern shores, Ras Hayan Village offers residents a tranquil lifestyle amidst the Kingdom’s iconic mangroves. Designed with nature, sustainability, and community at its core, the project features amenities including a mosque, local cafés, community centers, a mangrove park, and waterfront views of the canal, marina, and beach. The development has witnessed strong market response, with almost 90 percent of Phase 1 plots already sold, and Phase 2 now officially available for purchase.

A key highlight at this year’s showcase is the Canal Villas precinct, comprising 54 Mediterranean inspired villas positioned along the waterway. The collection combines spacious layouts with elegant architecture and direct proximity to surrounding amenities, offering residents a complete living experience that harmonizes comfort, luxury, and a deep connection with nature. Bareeq Al Retaj has now begun receiving and recording registered interests for the villas, reflecting growing demand for waterfront residential living in the Kingdom.

Ayoob Al Awadhi, Board Member & Acting CEO of Bareeq Al Retaj commented on their participation, “Ras Hayan Village reflects our vision for Bahrain’s future. It is a community that celebrates nature, embraces sustainability, and offers families a modern coastal lifestyle rooted in serenity and connection.” He added, “The response on the first day has been truly inspiring, particularly regarding the Canal Villas, and we welcome visitors to discover the unique lifestyle and investment opportunities that Ras Hayan Village presents.”

Cityscape Bahrain 2025, themed ‘Elevate Your Lifestyle’, brings together over 60 leading exhibitors and welcomes more than 12,000 visitors for five days of networking, investment opportunities, and exclusive insights into Bahrain’s flourishing real estate market. Bareeq Al Retaj invites visitors to explore Ras Hayan Village at Cityscape Bahrain until 29 November 2025. Firsthand, showcasing its commitment to innovative design, sustainable living, and vibrant community experiences.