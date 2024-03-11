Muscat: BankDhofar, a leading bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has been recognized for its innovative approach to human resources management by winning the "Digital Transformation in Human Resources Management in the Private Sector Award" at the 7th annual Conference of the Omani Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM).

The 3-days conference was held recently under the patronage of H.E. Sayyid Saud Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat and attended by representatives of government institutions and private sector establishments under the theme of ‘Sprinting Towards the Future of Work’.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Khalid Salim Ali Al Hamadani, DGM & Chief Human Resources Officer at BankDhofar noted: “We are proud to receive this prestigious award, which affirms our ongoing commitment to delivering the best HR practices. We believe digital transformation is the key to the future, and we are committed to investing in new technologies to create a more efficient and productive work environment for our employees.”

“BankDhofar has always been at the forefront in embracing new technologies to enrich its employees’ experience and aligning the efforts with the government’s 2040 vision.” he added.

This prestigious award acknowledges BankDhofar's commitment to leveraging technology to streamline HR processes, enhance employee engagement, and foster a culture of continuous learning and development.

By embracing digital transformation, BankDhofar is creating a more efficient, engaging, and future-proof workplace for its employees. Receiving the award is a testament to the bank's dedication to investing in its people and creating a positive work environment.

