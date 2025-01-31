RIYADH – Karim Henain, Partner and leader of Advanced Manufacturing Services at Bain & Company Middle East, moderated the insightful roundtable session, “A Future Where Everyone Can Thrive,” at the recently concluded Global Labor Market Conference 2025 (GLMC 25). Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the conference brought together global leaders for its second edition, fostering dialogue on critical labor market trends and driving impactful change.



The roundtable session, hosted January 30, focused on the transformative potential of diverse and inclusive workforces. The panel featured C-level executives and thought leaders from sectors including healthcare, labor training, research, and international employment organizations, representing diverse perspectives from across the EMEA region. The panelists shared their expertise on fostering inclusivity and driving innovation through diversity.



“Diversity and inclusion have become essential pillars in shaping the future of the labor market,” said Karim Henain. “No longer just a moral or legal obligation, inclusivity has evolved into a strategic advantage fueling innovation, creativity, and business sustainability in a rapidly transforming world.”



The discussion delved into how businesses and governments can collaborate to champion diversity and inclusion, creating environments where employees can thrive. Henain emphasized, “Strong partnerships between the private sector and governments along with deep commitments from leadership will be critical to ensure enablement and inclusion of all populations in the workforce.”



The session underscored the critical role of inclusive workforce strategies in achieving sustainable business growth. It highlighted actionable insights on how embracing diversity beyond just gender, race, and ethnicity can empower businesses to remain competitive while aligning with societal progress.

