Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: Riyadh hosted the 10th edition of the Retail Leaders Circle MENA summit, and Bain & Company, the leading global management consulting firm, was proud to announce its active participation and contribution to the transformative discussions at the event. As a key partner and thought leader in the retail, real estate, and technology sectors, Bain was poised to engage with distinguished global CEOs, senior policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 40 countries and across various industries to catalyze meaningful conversations and share invaluable insights and experiences.

Retail Leaders Circle MENA, the paramount annual strategic forum for the retail, real estate, tourism, and related sectors in the Middle East and North Africa, was held this year under the theme “Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers”. The prestigious event gathered influential global and regional industry leaders on February 19-20, 2024, in Riyadh, to underscore the significance of international dialogue, action, and consensus in propelling systemic positive change. The summit featured thought-provoking discussions and exchanges on a wide array of themes.

Bain & Company was committed to leveraging its expertise and global perspective to foster collaborative efforts, share valuable insights, and build enduring partnerships at Retail Leaders Circle MENA 10th Edition, as the firm remained steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation and progress in the global retail landscape.

Bain held three sessions on the topics of "Navigating the New Retail Estate Order: Innovations & Opportunities", "Sustainability Leadership in Retail", and "The Future of Grocery".

On the future of grocery, Bain addressed the key trends in the region affecting the market and triggering the future of grocery such as shifting consumer preferences, the emergence of new channels, the shift to online and its impact on profitability, new technology disruption, and the necessity of investing in ESG.

"We are thrilled to be part of the 10th edition of Retail Leaders Circle MENA and to contribute to the discourse on fearless innovation and charting the next frontiers in the retail and related sectors," said Cyrille Fabre, Senior Partner in Bain & Company's Middle East offices. "Our team is eager to engage with industry leaders and stakeholders to explore new growth opportunities, address challenges, and collectively pave the way for transformative change."

“Amidst the remarkable growth in the consumer products sector, it's evident that emerging markets present a significant opportunity for volume-driven growth in 2024. Our first annual Consumer Products Report underscores the need for industry players to shift their focus towards sustainable, volume-driven growth, particularly in emerging markets.”, said Pauline Coquet, Associate Partner at Bain & Company.

“As we look ahead, it's imperative for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies to strategically navigate this landscape to ensure long-term profitability and success. Bain's participation in the 10th edition of the Retail Leaders Circle MENA underscores our commitment to driving impactful conversations and shaping the future of the retail industry in the MENA region and beyond.”, she added.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey toward becoming a top global retail hub and the biggest in the Middle East and Africa, RLC also highlighted the retail sector’s pivotal role as a key pillar of Vision 2030. By serving as a strategic platform for influential conversations, RLC acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s retail milestones and positioned the Kingdom as a leading force in the global retail landscape, contributing to the realization of Vision 2030's goals for economic diversification and sustainable growth.

