The project will be a landmark in the architectural landscape of the Kingdom, thanks to its unique features.

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Bahrain Marina Development Company, the developer of Bahrain Marina, the distinguished project in the heart of Manama, announced its participation in Bahrain Cityscape 2023, which will be held on November 14-16 at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

During the show, Bahrain Marina will unveil the master plan for the multi-use development project, which valued at a total investment of BD 200 million.

With its unique location on the eastern coastal strip of the capital, Manama, Bahrain Marina provides a distinctive luxurious residential and tourist destination overlooking the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf. It will be a landmark in the urban skyline of the Kingdom, thanks to its facilities covering an area of 256 square metres, including a retail and F&B component including a mall, a marina component, the Bahrain Marina Residence tower, a luxury hotel, and a beach resort.

Commenting on the Company's participation in this key real estate event, Mr. Khalid Mohamed Yusuf Najibi, Chairman of Bahrain Marina Development Company, stated: "We are pleased to showcase this multi-use development project on this prestigious platform. We are confident that the project will contribute significantly to Cityscape's mission of propelling the real estate sector in the Kingdom forward. With its integrated residential units, hospitality suites and vibrant public spaces, Bahrain Marina will elevate waterfront living in Bahrain."

He added: "Our participation at Cityscape Bahrain will provide us with the perfect platform to showcase the world class facilities and infrastructure of the project to thousands of industry professionals and investors in search of distinctive residential destinations. With its strategic vision to enhance Bahrain's position as an unparalleled tourist destination, the project is set to play a prominent role in setting the standards for luxury living on the waterfront. I extend this invitation to all visitors of the event to honour us at our dedicated platform for the project and discover its exceptional features."

The development aims to enhance Bahrain's status as a distinguished tourist destination by offering options for permanent and short-term residence, with 274 freehold units and 304 hotel rooms surrounded by retail outlets totalling 192 stores, including international stores, upscale restaurants, and globally, regionally, and locally renowned cafes. This ensures residents and visitors of the development a unique living experience.

Additionally, the project will provide 235 yacht and boat berths, as well as over 1,700 underground parking spaces. The project adheres to the highest global standards of achieving social sustainability by using environmentally friendly materials and providing extensive green spaces throughout, as well as dedicated sites for sports activities, especially water sports, to ensure that residents of the development enjoy a vibrant and high-quality lifestyle. Additionally, Bahrain Marina is located 7 kilometres from Bahrain International Airport and 20 kilometres from the King Fahd Causeway, and is expected to provide a unique integrated lifestyle on the waterfront.

