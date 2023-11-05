Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a Licensed Exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced that it will be hosting the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference and Awards – MEIRA 2023: From ESG to Sustainable Capital Markets in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain. The conference is scheduled to take place on November 13, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain.

2023 MEIRA Annual Conference & Awards, themed "From ESG to Sustainable Capital Markets," is set to be the premier Investor Relations (IR) gathering in the MENA region and serve as a dynamic convergence point for exchanges, listed companies, brokers, research analysts, IR advisory firms, and regional regulatory bodies, and highlights the significance of IR, transparency, and corporate governance.

The conference features a diverse lineup of discussions and panels and will commence with a keynote speech by Mrs. Abeer Al Saad, Executive Director of Financial Institutions Supervision at the Central Bank of Bahrain. High-level Panels include local, regional and global experts within the industry starting with a ‘CEO Plenary: Spotlight on GCC Market’ which will feature a group of distinguished CEO panelists, including Sh. Khalifa Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO - Bahrain Bourse, Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO - Saudi Exchange, Abdulla Alnuaimi, CEO - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and AbdulAziz Al-Emadi, Acting CEO - Qatar Stock Exchange. The panel will explore the GCC market's structure, growth potential, regulatory environment, and emerging trends, ESG landscape, and IR developments.

The conference will also attract other distinguished speakers from AlRamz Capital, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Bank ABC, Bapco Energies, Emirates NBD, FTI Consulting, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ISSB, Saudi Re, LSEG, LUMI, MSCI, Oxford Business Group, S&P Global, SICO BSC (c), Wamid, and much more.

Commenting on the conference, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, said, “The 2023 MEIRA Annual Conference and Awards hosted by Bahrain Bourse highlights the role capital markets play in promoting best practices in IR, promoting sustainable development, and encouraging further collaborative regional efforts to enhance and support ESG practices, all of which are in line with the Kingdom's Financial Services Sector Development Strategy.”

On his part, John Gollifer, GM of MEIRA, commented “On this momentous occasion of MEIRA's 15th anniversary, we celebrate our role as the leading professional body for Investor Relations (IR) in the region. The GCC capital markets are well-positioned for growth and development, and we are honored to partner with Bahrain Bourse, a pioneer in IR and ESG. We also appreciate the unwavering support of other regional exchanges and MEIRA partners, with whom we collaborate closely to create a thriving market ecosystem that brings listed companies and investors together.”

MEIRA Conference organizers extend their sincere gratitude to the event's sponsors, including Strategic Partner: "Tabadul" Hub, Diamond Sponsors: Bank ABC, Riyad Bank, Wamid. Gold Sponsors: Ahli United Bank, Argaam, National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Smart Media, and Visible Alpha; and Silver Sponsors: Almarai, Al Salam Bank, Bahrain National Holding (BNH), BNY Mellon, Euroland IR, First Abu-Dhabi Bank (FAB), Instinctif Partners, Morrow Sodali, Global Financial Media, and Zain Bahrain; and Bronze Sponsors: Fanda, J.P. Morgan, Investis Digital (iDX), Nasdaq, S&P Global, Sustainable Square, and Teneo.

For more information about the MEIRA 2023 Annual Conference, please visit https://meira.me/conference/

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

