

Under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Bahrain Bourse, in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), will host “The Market 2.0” Conference on 20 November 2025 under the theme “Disruptive Digital Transformation in Capital Markets”. The conference will provide a focused platform to explore how technological advancements are reshaping capital markets and enhancing their efficiency, inclusivity, and sustainability.

The event is expected to welcome more than 300 participants alongside 18 expert speakers representing exchanges, financial market regulators, brokerage firms, financial institutions, and global technology providers. The conference will feature discussions on strategic priorities to advance market depth, liquidity, and the global competitiveness of Bahrain’s capital markets, as well as perspectives on the evolving role of innovation enablers, including regulatory sandboxes.

The conference will open with a keynote address by Mr. Yusef Al-Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, and will feature a dynamic lineup of discussions and panels. High-level sessions will bring together distinguished experts from local, regional, and global markets. The first panel will explore strategies to enhance Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem, with insights from HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The second panel will delve into the evolving technology landscape, featuring CEOs from leading regional stock exchanges who will present strategic insights on the future of technology in financial markets.

On this occasion, Mr. Yusef Al Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his kind patronage of this important conference. He affirmed that this patronage reflects the government's commitment to support the capital markets sector and enhance its vital role in the national economy, through the adoption of policies and initiatives that contribute to the development of the sector in line with the goals of sustainable economic development and Bahrain’s Vision 2030.

Mr. Al Yusef clarified that Bahrain’s hosting of this conference underscores its leading position in the capital markets sector and reaffirms its commitment to fostering regional and international dialogue on the development of the legislative and regulatory frameworks of financial markets, thereby facilitating the exchange of expertise and best practices, and supporting government efforts to establish an attractive and sustainable investment environment.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa commented: “Exchanges continue to evolve and venture into new areas, while remaining true to their purpose, driven by deeper regional integration and the acceleration of digital models across exchanges and intermediaries. Bahrain Bourse is proud to support platforms like The Market 2.0 Conference, which moves the dialogue beyond concepts and into coordinated action that positions our markets for sustainable growth and global relevance.”

