Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, has concluded its participation in the 11th Edition of the "Youth City 2030" program, hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sport Affairs alongside Tamkeen as a strategic partner. The event was held in the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre from 24th July to 31st August, 2022, under the slogan "Let Us Connect Again" to educate the youth, nurture their talents and foster their creativity.

Bahrain Bourse’s participation in the “Youth City 2030” involved a series of awareness sessions covering basic concepts about money management, savings and financial planning to aid young students aged 9-12 to make sound financial decisions. Sessions were followed with various edutainment activities to instill the concepts learned during the sessions.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse said, “Bahrain Bourse’s participation in the Youth City 2030 aims to further equip the youth with key financial knowledge and enhance financial inclusivity and goes in line with Bahrain Bourse’s awareness programs aimed at increasing financial literacy awareness across various age groups within society, particularly among the youth. Bahrain Bourse places a high value on youth awareness programs which are well aligned with Bahrain Bourse's own initiative, "The Smart Investor Program," a national awareness initiative for elementary students in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain.”

Commenting on the successful participation of INJAZ Bahrain at Youth City 2030, HH Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain said: “Youth City provides an essential platform for the Kingdom’s youth to share knowledge, elevate their skills, and participate in an engaging creativity-fueled environment among peers, mentors, and leaders. INJAZ Bahrain is proud to support students and the Kingdom’s youth as they develop into the leaders of tomorrow and gain crucial knowledge across key sectors via impact-driven valuable opportunities with key partners and platforms as they excel.”

Bahrain Bourse has run several awareness programs, including the "Smart Investor Program," in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain targeting elementary school students, and the "TradeQuest" program, which targets high school and university students and has been running for the past 23 years, as well as the "Capital Markets Apprenticeship" and the "Investment Academy," which is a joint initiative between Bahrain Bourse and the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF) aimed at promoting training programs to support the local Capital Market and is targeted towards beginner, intermediate, and professional investors.

-Ends-

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Fax: (+973) 17213061

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com