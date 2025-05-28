As part of Bahrain Bourse’s ongoing efforts to promote best practices in Investor Relations (IR) across the Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain Bourse (BHB), in collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), hosted a dedicated workshop titled “IR Strategy Formulation & Creating a Compelling Equity Story.” The workshop was attended by over 40 IR professionals and stakeholders representing listed companies and the broader investment community.

The workshop forms part of MEIRA’s and Bahrain Bourse’s shared commitment to advancing IR excellence, equipping listed companies with practical knowledge to refine their investor engagement strategies and build a compelling investment narrative.

Led by Sara Shadid, Founder & CEO of Pivot Advisory and a former banker and seasoned IRO, the workshop offered participants a deep dive into the fundamentals of developing robust IR strategies, with a particular focus on crafting a compelling equity story that resonates with the investment community. Attendees gained hands-on insights and practical frameworks to enhance their IR functions and better communicate their company’s value proposition to current and prospective investors.

Marwa AlMaskati, Senior Director of Partnership Development, Sustainability & Communications – Bahrain Bourse and MEIRA Board Member, commented: “At Bahrain Bourse, we remain committed to raising the standard of Investor Relations practices across Bahrain’s capital market. This workshop is part of our continued efforts to empower listed companies with the tools and methodologies needed to articulate their growth story effectively. Through our collaboration with MEIRA, we aim to further enrich the IR landscape and cultivate a community of practice that drives meaningful investor engagement.”

Paolo Casamassima, Chief Executive Officer – Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), added: “The Bahrain Chapter of MEIRA, in partnership with Bahrain Bourse, has been instrumental in fostering an ecosystem where IR professionals can share expertise and evolve collectively. This workshop reflects our mission to support the strategic development of IR capabilities and to nurture a dynamic dialogue between issuers and the investment community across the region.”

Since its inception in April 2019, the MEIRA Bahrain Chapter, jointly launched by Bahrain Bourse and MEIRA, has served as a key platform for advancing Investor Relations in the Kingdom. This collaboration has resulted in a series of impactful initiatives, including regular IR workshops, chapter meetings, and knowledge-sharing sessions. In line with these efforts, Bahrain Bourse also launched the Investor Relations Best Practice Guide in 2021, providing listed companies with updated frameworks and actionable tools to strengthen their investor communication and transparency practices.

Bahrain Bourse also hosted the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference in 2023.

Through these initiatives, Bahrain Bourse and MEIRA continue to provide listed companies with the resources and platforms necessary to enhance transparency, foster stronger investor relationships, and elevate the overall standard of IR across the Kingdom.