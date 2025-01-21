AW Rostamani Group (AWR), one of the nation’s leading conglomerates, and global premium electric vehicle brand, ZEEKR, confirmed their commitment to a greener automotive future at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025. The event took place mid-January at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

ZEEKR’s participation in WFES reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence in Abu Dhabi as a leading EV brand, further solidified by the recent opening of its state-of-the-art showroom in the capital. Recognised as a leading platform for accelerating the global clean energy transition, the event also underscored ZEEKR’s dedication to pioneering sustainable mobility solutions and collaborating towards a shared vision for a greener future.

At ZEEKR's dedicated WFES stand, visitors had the opportunity to explore the 001 and X models up close, experiencing the brand’s commitment to performance and design through test drives.

Roberto Colucci, Director of Electric Mobility at ZEEKR AWR, stated: “Our participation in the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi is a testament to ZEEKR AWR’s commitment to accelerating sustainable mobility. This exhibition is pivotal for exchanging ideas, fostering partnerships, and contributing to the UAE's bold ambitions for clean energy and innovation."

Cannon Wang, Regional Managing Director, ZEEKR Middle East & Africa, added:

“WFES 2025 offers a vital platform for ZEEKR, in partnership with AWR, to demonstrate our shared commitment to advancing electric mobility and supporting the UAE's ambitious Net Zero goals. As the region focuses on sustainable development, this exhibition allows us to showcase our innovative electric vehicles and highlight their pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions and contributing to a greener future.

By participating in this prestigious event, we not only present our latest EV solutions but also engage with industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to foster meaningful conversations about the future of sustainable transport. ZEEKR is focused on building key partnerships that will accelerate the adoption of zero-emissions mobility, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.”

ZEEKR further showcased its dedication to sustainable mobility and customer value with exclusive offers, including 0% financing for 5 years, an 8-year/160,000 KM battery warranty, a 5-year/120,000 KM vehicle warranty, one year of free registration, and a complimentary wall box charger. A lease-to-own option was also available through Shift Leasing.

To stay updated with ZEEKR’s news and upcoming offers, please follow www.instagram.com/uaezeekr or visit www.zeekr.ae.