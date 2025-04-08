LONDON - The following table shows crude oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in millions of barrels per day in March and February, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.

OPEC and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed in December to defer the start of output rises by three months until April and extend the full unwinding of cuts until the end of 2026 due to weak demand and booming production outside the group.

The figures in the first and second columns are in millions of barrels per day. Totals are rounded.

February's figures were not revised.

March output Feb output Change vs. Feb Target output Under/over target Algeria 0.909 0.907 2,000 908000 1,000 Congo 0.260 0.260 0 277,000 -17,000 Eq. Guinea 0.060 0.060 0 70,000 -10,000 Gabon 0.220 0.220 0 169,000 51,000 Iraq 3.990 3.980 10,000 4,009,000 -19,000 Kuwait 2.405 2.405 0 2,413,000 -8,000 Nigeria 1.520 1.570 -50,000 1,500,000 20,000 Saudi Arabia 8.960 8.930 30,000 8,978,000 -18,000 UAE 2.910 2.920 -10,000 2,912,000 -2,000 TOTAL OPEC 9 21.234 21.252 -18,000 21,236,000 -2,000 Iran 3.250 3.300 -50,000 Libya 1.290 1.280 10,000 Venezuela 0.860 0.910 -50,000 TOTAL OPEC 12 26.63 26.74 -110,000

*Output target as announced by the countries making voluntary cuts, or as announced by OPEC. Excludes Iraq compensation plan for earlier overproduction.

Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt from OPEC output agreements.

The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian crude output includes the Agbami and Egina streams and excludes Akpo condensate.

