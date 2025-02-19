Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, AIJRF CEO: AIJWF launches the Global Challenge: Human Talents vs Gen AI

Dubai: Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), the global leading organization in AI and media research, and the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions’ technologies, has announced that the 5th edition of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF) 2025, will be in collaboration with the College of Engineering and the Artificial Intelligence, Smart Infrastructure, Robotics (AISIR) Research Center at the American University of Sharjah, on the 28th and 29th of April 2025.

​ Professor Abdullatif AlShamsi, General Rapporteur of the 5th AIJWF and a distinguished member of the AIJRF Advisory Board, underscored the AIJWF's significance in probing AI's developmental trajectory and transformative influence. Reflecting on its prescient vision, Professor AlShamsi remarked:

"Artificial intelligence, though often perceived as a modern disruptor, is far from new. Some historians trace its conceptual origins to the 18th-century Mechanical Turk, a chess-playing automaton that sparked fascination about man-made cognition. Yet what distinguishes our current era is the unprecedented velocity and breadth of AI's evolution—an acceleration that the Annual International Journalism and Artificial Intelligence World Forum (AIJWF) rightly anticipated. By foregrounding critical inquiry into AI's potential several years ago, this Forum demonstrated a keen awareness of how deeply technology could reshape content creation and broader industries."



Expanding on this year's thematic focus, Prof. AlShamsi elaborated: "The 2025 AIJWF advances a dual imperative: first, to articulate a framework for successive paradigm shifts within the content industry, and second, to foreground Arab institutional innovations in AI-integrated pedagogy. Notably, Sharjah has emerged as a pioneering force in this domain, exemplified by the American University of Sharjah's empirical advancements in embedding AI across curricula—a strategic alignment with the visionary directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose stewardship has positioned the emirate's educational institutions at the vanguard of global AI-education integration."

​AUS and Emerging Technologies

​ Professor Fadi Aloul, the Dean of the College of Engineering at AUS says: “ This year's AIJWF presents a great opportunity to unite global and local experts, AI manufacturers, and industry leaders in a dynamic race to integrate cutting-edge AI tools. It serves as a platform to foster ethical and professional frameworks, ensuring responsible AI adoption while maximizing its transformative potential to elevate industry standards and significantly enhance the labor market. “



5th AIJWF

​​" We are very happy for such collaboration with the College of Engineering at AUS and presenting together the 5th edition of the AIJWF, where we can forecast many of the major and successive changes in the artificial intelligence industry and their impact on the content industry, especially with the revolution of generative artificial intelligence" ​said Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, the CEO of the AIJRF.

Abdulzaher​ ​ added that " In the​ 5th edition of the AIJWF 2025, we will be discussing the AI-driven innovation models for media outlets, as well as the global media production experiences in utilizing Gen AI and the different aspects of innovation in content creation."

AISIR

Prof Ghaleb Husseini, AUS Associate Vice Chancellor for Research added: "The AIJWF explores the intersection of media, education, and advanced technology, aligning with the broader objectives of the Artificial Intelligence, Smart Infrastructure, and Robotics (AISIR) Research Center at the American University of Sharjah. Its focus on digital transformation, intelligent urban development, and the evolving role of AI in education and creative industries reflects AISIR's commitment to advancing AI-driven solutions across various fields."

Human Talents VS Gen AI (HTGI) Challenge

​During the current 5th AIJWF, will announce the first global challenge of its kind; “Human Talents (VS ) Gen AI” (HTGI) Challenge, which will take place at the American University of Sharjah, under supervising of the Artificial Intelligence, Smart Infrastructure, Robotics (AISIR) Research Center.

The Human Talents (VS ) Gen AI” (HTGI) Challenge is first of its kind in the world, bringing together different human talents at several levels "students, professionals, academics" to compete with some of the generative AI tools in a competition to answer some questions and to create different of content: Media, Academic, or Scientific" and the answers are evaluated by a scientific committee according to six basic criteria:

Accuracy in providing information and answers. Speed and efficiency. Accuracy and eloquence of the language used "Arabic or English". Providing conclusions or insights closer to reality away from imagination. Speed in reaching the audience through the produced content. Creating three creative ideas in the education and advanced technology sector in the Arab world.

About AIJWF

Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF) is the first global platform and an annual event, where it brings together academics, media professionals, AI development companies, educational institutions, and government entities to forecast the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions (4IR and 5IR) technologies and its impact on the future of humanity in many different sectors.

The AIJWF is the world’s leading platform in designing the future of media and touching human lives 2050. It seeks to explore the era of Artificial Intelligence Journalism, Media of Metaverse, 7G journalism, by presenting real experiences for international media in the use of AI technologies in editing and writing processes, data analysis, detection of fake news, use of 3D printing, big data analysis, data journalism, and other technologies of 4IR related to media.



AIJWF’s first edition was launched in March 2021, and it was headed by Professor Farouk El-Baz, the Egyptian American space scientist and geologist, with the participation of more than 50 universities, think tanks and more than 200 researchers and journalists from 20 countries.



AIJWF also manages and issues the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index‎ (GAIJI) , which is designed to measure, track, and visualize the performance of media companies in using AI Journalism technologies in producing, publishing, and promoting content.

About AIJRF

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) think tank is a global leading organization in researching, forecasting, and shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence and human and the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions.



AIJRF works on three main pillars:

AIJRF provides Academic and scientific research, reports and educational curricula in Artificial Intelligence Journalism, 7G Journalism, Robotization of Marketing and AI & Media. AIJRF works to develop new tools, technologies, Apps and solutions in the content industry through artificial intelligence in the fields of: media, education, healthcare, and the Intelligence Government Services. AIJRF Develops and upgrades the Dynamic Human Skills (DHS) of individuals, institutions, universities and governments in line with the requirements of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions and the skills of the future.

AISIR Research Center

"The Artificial Intelligence, Smart Infrastructure, and Robotics (AISIR) Research Center at the American University of Sharjah aligns its research objectives with national and regional priorities for applied artificial intelligence (AI). By integrating expertise across multiple disciplines, the center addresses complex challenges through transformative research, with a focus on areas such as machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, robotics and autonomous systems, smart digital infrastructure, and the ethics and business strategies related to these fields. The center fosters collaboration across colleges to deliver innovative, practical solutions to the challenges facing the UAE and the global community. Research opportunities include AI-driven tools for smart city management, autonomous systems for transportation and logistics, IoT-enabled smart infrastructure, and the development of ethical frameworks for deploying AI and robotics in critical sectors such as healthcare, business, and urban development."

FOR MORE INFO PLESE EMAIL US AT

media@aijournalism.net