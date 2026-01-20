PHOTO
Dubai – Audi Sport Week returned to Dubai Autodrome last week, marking a week of activity surrounding the Michelin 24H Dubai race weekend and reinforcing Audi’s long-standing presence at one of the region’s most established endurance racing events. The week began at Cars Café, Dubai Autodrome, with a preview moment featuring the Haas RT* x Audi Al Nabooda Racing R8, setting the tone ahead of the endurance race which took place from Saturday to Sunday, 17–18 January.
Hosted annually at Dubai Autodrome, Audi Sport Week brought together Audi customers, media, and motorsport enthusiasts across race weekend. The programme reflected Audi’s continued commitment to endurance racing in the region, creating a consistent point of engagement for Audi fans and customers during the Michelin 24H Dubai.
Across race weekend, activity continued at Cars Café, Dubai Autodrome, forming part of the wider race atmosphere and reinforcing Audi’s association with one of the most recognised endurance races on the international motorsport calendar. The Michelin 24H Dubai once again attracted teams, drivers, and fans from around the world, returning to Dubai Autodrome for another edition of the iconic endurance event.
Across the week, guests were invited to explore a curated display reflecting Audi’s performance DNA across eras. Vehicles on display included the Audi Quattro S1 E2 Group B Rallye replica, classic heritage models such as the Audi 60L, and a Dubai Police Audi R8. The showcase also features a selection of latest RS models, including the RS 3, RS Q8, RS e-tron GT performance, and RS 6 GT, highlighting Audi Sport’s core values of performance, reliability, and endurance, principles rooted in motorsport and carried through to its high-performance road cars. The display was complemented by an Audi Approved plus line-up of Audi Sport vehicles.
Through its presence at the Michelin 24H Dubai, Audi Al Nabooda Automobiles reinforced its connection to endurance racing and Audi Sport activities in the region.
The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2023, the Audi Group delivered 1.86 million Audi vehicles, 13,560 Bentley vehicles, 10,112 Lamborghini vehicles, and 58,224 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2023 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €69.9 billion and an operating profit of €6.3 billion.
AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Audi Middle East is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility. Find out more about our models and our future-forward strategy for a sustainable future at www.audi-me.com and news.audimiddleeast.com.
About Al Nabooda Automobiles:
Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.
Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.
For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.