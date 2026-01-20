​​​​​​Dubai – Audi Sport Week returned to Dubai Autodrome last week, marking a week of activity surrounding the Michelin 24H Dubai race weekend and reinforcing Audi’s long-standing presence at one of the region’s most established endurance racing events. The week began at Cars Café, Dubai Autodrome, with a preview moment featuring the Haas RT* x Audi Al Nabooda Racing R8, setting the tone ahead of the endurance race which took place from Saturday to Sunday, 17–18 January.

Hosted annually at Dubai Autodrome, Audi Sport Week brought together Audi customers, media, and motorsport enthusiasts across race weekend. The programme reflected Audi’s continued commitment to endurance racing in the region, creating a consistent point of engagement for Audi fans and customers during the Michelin 24H Dubai.

Across race weekend, activity continued at Cars Café, Dubai Autodrome, forming part of the wider race atmosphere and reinforcing Audi’s association with one of the most recognised endurance races on the international motorsport calendar. The Michelin 24H Dubai once again attracted teams, drivers, and fans from around the world, returning to Dubai Autodrome for another edition of the iconic endurance event.

Across the week, guests were invited to explore a curated display reflecting Audi’s performance DNA across eras. Vehicles on display included the Audi Quattro S1 E2 Group B Rallye replica, classic heritage models such as the Audi 60L, and a Dubai Police Audi R8. The showcase also features a selection of latest RS models, including the RS 3, RS Q8, RS e-tron GT performance, and RS 6 GT, highlighting Audi Sport’s core values of performance, reliability, and endurance, principles rooted in motorsport and carried through to its high-performance road cars. The display was complemented by an Audi Approved plus line-up of Audi Sport vehicles.

Through its presence at the Michelin 24H Dubai, Audi Al Nabooda Automobiles reinforced its connection to endurance racing and Audi Sport activities in the region.

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

