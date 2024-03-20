Kuwait, Kuwait: Advanced Technology Company (ATC), the leading distributor of medical devices in Kuwait, recently organized a three-day course on minimally invasive soft tissue grafting in collaboration with the Ministry of Health’s Continuing Dental Education Office (CDEO). The course, which took place from 5-7 March at the Marina Hotel in Kuwait, comes as part of ATC’s wider efforts to elevate the standards of dental care in Kuwait and support professional development in the region.

Over 70 periodontists took part in the course, which was led by Dr. Adrian Kasaj, Associate Professor of Periodontology at the University of Mainz, Germany. Kasaj also serves as a Key Opinion Leader for the HuFriedyGroup, a global leader in dental instrument manufacturing and infection prevention solutions, whose products are distributed in Kuwait through a strategic partnership with ATC.

Participants benefited from a series of lectures during the course, where they explored recent developments in oral plastic surgery and tunneling procedures. Dr. Kasaj also delivered a practical workshop featuring hands-on demonstrations and training sessions with precision micro-instruments from HuFriedyGroup’s specialized surgical kit, the Dr. Allen Oral Plastic Kit.

“As medicine and dentistry progress alongside technological advancements, patients increasingly favor minimally invasive surgical procedures. Hu-Friedy’s precision instruments support modern approaches to soft tissue grafting, which often involve smaller incisions and reduced tissue manipulation, resulting in quicker recovery times,” said Dr. Kasaj.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with the Ministry of Health’s Continuing Dental Education Office to organize the first course of its kind in Kuwait on minimally invasive soft tissue grafting. Such collaborations highlight our commitment to supporting healthcare practitioners stay abreast of the latest innovations in dentistry,” said Ghassan Mamlouk, CEO, ATC.

“Technological advancements continue to evolve patient care, making it essential for healthcare professionals to keep pace. Courses and workshops like these are key to ensure they possess the knowledge and skills needed to meet the ever-changing demands of the modern healthcare industry,” Mamlouk added.

About Advanced Technology Company (ATC)

Established in 1981, ATC enjoys strategic partnerships with over 350 global healthcare brands, supplying products and integrated solutions to meet the demands of a modern healthcare ecosystem. The company operates across a variety of key sectors including diagnostic imaging systems; lifecare solutions and health facility infrastructure; laboratory, environmental management and automation; medical and surgical solutions; pharmaceuticals; healthcare manpower services and homecare services; dental solutions, and more.