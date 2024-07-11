LONDON, England, /African Media Agency/- AFSIC - Investing in Africa, Africa's Investment event, is only three months away and will take place 7th-9th October 2024 in London. With superb support from a wide array of excellent sponsors AFSIC 2024 promises to be bigger and better with over 1400 delegates expected. This is an unmissable opportunity to attend any or all of the below sessions:

3 Days of Presentations, Panel Discussions and Interactive Networking Sessions

250+ Speakers from Africa’s most dynamic investment firms, and high growth companies

"Meet the Investor" and Business Enabler Sessions, facilitating rapid network generation

Multiple Country Investment Summits, showcasing Africa’s leading economies

Meet the Dealmaker networking event attended by leading African investment banks

AFSIC Deal Book, a consolidated summary of some of Africa’s leading investment opportunities

Quickfire Pitching by a wide variety of entities seeking investment

A frican Investments Dashboard, digital platform connecting investors to entities raising money.

We engaged with asc impact to find out what attracted them to AFSIC 2024.

What are the core values for asc impact?

At asc impact, our core values are deeply rooted in sustainable development principles. Our work prioritizes environmental stewardship, community empowerment, and ethical standards. Our commitment extends to ensuring long-term ecological and economic sustainability, aiming to leave a positive legacy locally and globally.

What do you do at asc impact?

As co-founder & managing partner, I am responsible for fundraising & investor relations, and institutional investors. I draw from over 12 years of experience in venture capital at b2venture and banking at Credit Suisse. With a proven track record, I specialized in raising and seƫng up PE/VC and Infrastructure funds, constantly engaging with LPs and GPs.

Why does asc impact believe in the value of invesƟng in sustainable development?

asc impact pursues a clear mission: maximum yield - financially, ecologically and socially.

We believe you don’t have to compromise on return when it relates to positive impact and, hence, the transformative power of sustainable development. By responsibly reforesting and cultivating land, we contribute to climate change mitigation, conserve biodiversity, and foster local economic growth while generating attractive returns for our shareholders.

What challenges and risks do you foresee in the African market, and how does asc impact navigate and mitigate them?

The African market presents a few possible risks such as political instability, regulatory complexities, and logistical hurdles. asc impact miƟgates these risks through thorough due diligence, strategic partnerships with local stakeholders, and relatively cheap political risk insurance from reputable international players such as the World Bank/MIGA or Chubb. Proactively navigating these challenges from the start safeguards our investments and ensures sustainable project outcomes.

How does your company approach partnerships with local businesses and governments to foster economic development in the regions where you operate?

As we design and set up our projects from the bottom up, built on respect for local customs, land rights, and communites, strong partnerships with all stakeholders are essential to their success. All our projects have many different spheres of collaboration and partnerships, from cooperating on development activities with DFIs such as GIZ to joint venture investments and offtake agreements with established local players such as Webcor or a social contract with the Ethiopian Anuak tribe to assure that everyone benefits from our activities.

What are you hoping to achieve at AFSIC 2024?

I want to present our unique investment approach in sustainable agriculture and forestry, showcasing how attractive and rewarding our business model can be regarding returns and impact. We also aim to meet interested investors and forge even more strategic partnerships. I look forward to meeting as many like-minded and inspiring attendees as possible to discuss what it takes to unlock Africa's full potential.

Distributed by African Media Agency in partnership with AFSIC- Investing in Africa

About AFSIC – Investing in Africa:

AFSIC – Investing in Africa has become perhaps Africa’s most important annual investment event.

The event is owned by Africa Events Limited. AFSIC is wholly focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment, growing Africa’s economy, reducing poverty, and increasing

African incomes in all business sectors at a continental scale across all 54 countries in Africa.

African Investments Limited (www.africaninvestments.ai), operates two multi award-winning digital platforms, the African Investments Dashboard which matches investment opportunities to our global network of institutional investors and the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard, which matches business, trade and investment opportunities across Africa covering all business products, sectors, countries in Africa and multiple business objectives. The digital platforms won the global 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Financial Services.

Media contact:

Olivia Atenborough, Head of Digital Strategy, olivia@africaninvestments.co

Resources:

www.afsic.net

www.africaninvestments.co

www.africaninvestments.ai