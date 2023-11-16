Jeddah: Art Jameel, an organisation supporting artists and creative communities, announces the opening of a major new group exhibition titled 'At the Edge of Land’ (on view through to April 16, 2024). The exhibition investigates the intricate and often concealed relationships between landscapes and trade and their interconnected geographies, resources and commodities. Through stories that trace trade routes to and from Jeddah, ‘At the Edge of Land’ draws parallels between the movement of goods and people, crossing lands, canals and rivers. The two-floor Hayy Arts exhibition brings together new commissions, loans and critical, key works from the Art Jameel Collection by international artists showing in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The selection of artists and artworks presented here traces the trade routes on which Jeddah is located – the busy maritime path connecting East Asia and Europe via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Artists include: Jananne Al-Ani, Iosu Aramburu, Au Sow Yee, Chihoi, Bady Dalloul, Aref El Rayess, Tarek Al Ghoussein, Daniele Genadry, Ho Rui An, Hiwa K, Ranjit Kandalgaonkar, Lala Rukh, Hira Nabi, Sarker Protick, Sim Chi Yin, Joar Songcuya, You Khin and Zarina.

This exhibition illustrates one of Art Jameel’s long-standing commitments to producing robust programmes of international caliber that speak to relevant and local thematics. Through multimedia works, photojournalism, installation, and works on canvas, ‘At the Edge of Land’ invites audiences to explore the nexus of commerce and nature, going back and forth between land and sea to tell stories of erosion and extraction. It challenges ideas of emptiness and development, shedding light on the regions and people on the margins of trade routes.

Nora Razian, Deputy Director and Head of Exhibitions and Programmes, Art Jameel, said: "This exhibition at Hayy Arts is part of a broad, long-term interest in the particular position of port cities, including Jeddah, as rich spaces of exchange across history. Through bringing together artists from the world over, we look at the ways in which the trade routes to, from and through the city have given rise to a particular heritage, made tangible through architecture, art and culture. At Hayy Arts we explore these connections through our exhibitions and public programme, and our recent Curatorial Open Call dedicated to building knowledge around the Red Sea. Within the exhibition 'At the Edge of Land' bringing together many artists exhibiting for the first time in Saudi, we aim to further our mandate in creating spaces for learning and exchange, and to contribute to the rich tapestry of contemporary art in the Kingdom.”

‘At the Edge of Land' is curated by Art Jameel curator Lucas Morin and is accompanied by a robust programme of talks, children’s workshops at Hayy Explorers and screenings at Hayy Cinema. The six-month exhibition is on view from November 16, 2023, to April 13, 2024. Entrance is free; all are welcome.

About Art Jameel

Art Jameel supports artists and creative communities. Founded and supported by the Jameel family philanthropies, the independent organisation is headquartered in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and works globally. Art Jameel’s programmes – across exhibitions, commissions, research, learning and community-building – are grounded in a dynamic understanding of the arts as fundamental to life and accessible to all.

Art Jameel’s two institutions – Hayy Jameel, a dedicated complex for the arts and creativity in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Jameel Arts Centre, an innovative contemporary institution in Dubai, UAE – are complemented by digital initiatives plus collaborations with major institutional partners

and a network of practitioners across the world.

About Hayy Jameel

Hayy Jameel is developed and managed by Art Jameel as Saudi Arabia's dedicated arts complex and creative hub. Hayy Jameel joins Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai – which opened in 2018 – in its efforts to build culture-oriented, connected communities. Designed by waiwai, Hayy references the Arabic word for neighbourhood, denoting the convivial and collaborative nature of the complex and its intent on bringing together a wide range of creative disciplines in one destination.

Alongside the museum Hayy Arts, education platforms Hayy Learning and Hayy Studios is Hayy Cinema, Saudi’s first independent audiovisual centre, designed by Jeddah-based architects Bricklab – and now Hayy Explorers, a forthcoming ‘drop-in’ children’s zone, featuring a year-long dynamic programme. Fenaa Hayy, a multi-purpose space for performances, workshops and talks opens onto Saha, a central community courtyard underpinned by philosophies of sustainability and adaptability.

The Art Jameel-run not-for-profit spaces are joined by Hayy Residents – a set of pioneering, homegrown creative enterprises that range from contemporary art and performance to design and publishing, culinary institutes, new cafes and eateries.

The launch of Hayy Jameel in 2021 marked 75 years of Jameel family global philanthropies and is in line with Vision 2030, coming to fruition with a new era for the arts and creative sector across the Kingdom.

