‘How do knowledge technologies contribute in shaping the future?,’ Global Director of Education at KidZania to present breakthrough answers

‘Aristotle Vs ChatGPT: Reformulating the Education Equation’ will highlight inclusive teaching in the age of AI

Sharjah: The upcoming 12th annual International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah is bringing educational experts and institutions a unique opportunity to examine future trends, the rise of AI and other technologies and their impact on education, the need for new skill sets in both students and teachers, and the role that government communications must play in enabling the understanding and uptake of emerging innovations in the sector in order to continue fuelling socioeconomic development as envisioned by the UAE and Sharjah. Participants can register for forum activities through the official website: www.igcc.ae.

Taking learning beyond school walls

In an inspirational talk titled ‘How do knowledge technologies contribute in shaping the future?’ Professor Dr. Ger Graus OBE, Global Director of Education at KidZania, will highlight the rapidly increasing role of technology in education’s transformation. He will demonstrate technology’s potential to boost accessibility, quality and diversity, and underline the challenges and opportunities of the digital era. Graus will also share how schools and universities must now evolve to nurture a spirit of lifelong learning, during his talk, Dr. Graus will highlight the plight of over 263 million children without access to education due to lack of opportunities or early dropout.

Professor Dr. Ger Graus is considered one of the leading figures in the field of education. He was the first Global Director of Education at KidZania and, before that, the founding CEO at the Children's University. In 2014, Dr. Graus was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his distinguished services to children. He also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Staffordshire in the United Kingdom.

Aristotle versus Chat GPT

In a discussion titled ‘Aristotle Vs ChatGPT: Reformulating the Education Equation’, Geoffrey Alphonso,’ CEO of Alef Education, Guido Bertucci, Executive Director of Governance Solutions International, Dr. Inhyok Cha, Digital Twin TF team leader, of the Presidential committee on the Digital Platform of the Republic of Korea, and Mr. Osama El Gohary, Egyptian Prime Minister Assistant and IDSC Chairman, will explore to what extent a teacher needs to embrace new technologies to confirm to the present day notion of a well-informed, skilled and inspired universal educator. The insightful session will draw from the experiences of Aristotle's role as a student of Plato and teacher of Alexander the Great. The dialogue will also examine government strategies for driving educational transformation and ways to effectively leverage artificial intelligence and innovative communication options.

Moderated by Dr. Eesa Bastaki, CEO of the ICT Fund, the session will also explore how governments can emphasise the importance of inclusive teaching in the age of AI and digital learning, and the challenges and opportunities that public and private education institutions face amidst these changes.

-Ends-

About IGCF 2023:

The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) stands as a key global platform fostering dialogue and discourse among experts and specialists in government communication. In its 12th edition, the forum gathers distinguished speakers from diverse sectors to deliberate on matters vital to global societies and nations. This includes a spectrum of challenges spanning economics, environment, health, society, culture, and politics, while highlighting communication's pivotal role in addressing and tackling these issues. The forum's core objectives is to refine government communication paradigms, amplifying collaboration among stakeholders engaged in communication locally, regionally, and internationally.