Dubai: On June 5, World Environment Day’s 50th anniversary, Ariston Middle East acknowledges and celebrates UAE Government’s initiatives at promoting sustainability and encouraging its own entities as well as private companies to look for greener solutions.

“We applaud the progress UAE has made in environmental awareness over the past years. Government policy clearly encourages clean energy and a reduced carbon footprint, paving the way for government departments, private companies and even individuals to emulate actions that protect the environment. We appreciate our customers who have chosen to opt for energy efficient systems for water heating.” Said Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus

Ariston Middle East, part of the 93-year Ariston Group, markets a range of water heating solutions comprising of electric water heaters, solar systems, heat pump solutions and gas boilers in the UAE. Over the last two decades, Ariston Middle East has increased its commitment to sustainability through the deployment of renewable and high-efficiency solutions, such as solar systems and heat pumps across varied projects in the country.

Golf Link villas, the luxurious EMAAR villas project in South Dubai, offering 300 villas with 3- and 4-bedroom options surrounded by parks, golf course, play areas and swimming pools is an example of the use of solar energy for water heating. The hot water requirement for the project ranges from 200 to 300 L per day, stored at 50 - 60 °C requiring around 3050 kWh energy annually.

Looking at the style of the project, Ariston Middle East recommended their Thermosyphon solar system to fulfil the hot water demand. This system is the best hot water system for villas offering free solar energy as a renewable source while requiring minimum backup for electric heating. This ensures that the electric heating doesn’t exceed 25% of total energy requirements. The solution installed consisted of Thermosyphon system - KAIROS THERMO GR 200 for 3 Bedroom Villas and Thermosyphon system KAIROS THERMO GR 300 for 4 Bedroom Villas respectively - an indirect solar system with natural circulation for production of domestic hot water.

The solar collectors cover around 76% of the overall energy consumption significantly reducing CO2 emissions, gas consumption and energy costs. The remaining 24% is covered by the electrical resistances installed in tank of each thermosyphon. Thanks to technological advancements, Ariston Middle East could set up a system that would contribute to energy saving and keeping the natural essence of the place intact.

Heat Pumps, another sustainable solution from Ariston, have been used in a wide variety of projects from hotels to commercial buildings, villas, offices and shopping centres in UAE. Heat pumps use a thermodynamic cycle to heat the water through the air sucked by the thermal group inverting the heat's natural flow. A refrigerant fluid (R417A and R410A), through status changes, compression, and expansion cycles, withdraws the heat in the air at low temperatures and gives it to domestic water at a higher temperature. This is the reverse mechanism of the one used in refrigerators. By absorbing the free and ecological heat directly from the air and water, heat pumps are the best example of technology in complete harmony with the environment.

One of the projects in which heat pumps were installed for water heating was a labour camp made up of 12 staff accommodation buildings in Dubai South with a kitchen and amenities. For the kitchen the hot water requirement was 216,000 kWH. Ariston Middle East proposed a solution that consisted of two AR-80 WTP water to water heat pumps with nominal output of 80 kW each. The system assures optimum savings in energy since the heat pump proposed operates at a COP of 4.7. The savings in energy consumption is around 165,000 kWH which is equivalent to around AED 66,000 per year for the client.

“We are pleased to leverage Ariston Group’s continuous investment in technological innovation to introduce products that are sustainable. We are delighted with the way these solutions have been embraced in the UAE.” Torner added.

About Ariston Group

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating, components and burners. In 2022 the Group reported almost 2.4 billion euro revenues. As of today, after the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group has over 10,000 employees, representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites and 30 research and development centers in 5 continents. Ariston Group is listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021. Ariston Group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through the development of renewable and high efficiency solutions, such as heat pumps, water heating heat pump, hybrid solutions and solar thermal systems. The Group also stands out for its continuous investment in technological innovation, digitalization and advanced connectivity systems. The Group offers a full range of products, solutions and services mainly under the global brands Ariston, ELCO and Wolf, and also operates under iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold as well as Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and burners business