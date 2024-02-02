Argotec, an international space company specializing in small-sized satellites and human spaceflight will present its latest capabilities at the second edition of the World Defense Show taking place in Riyadh from February 4 to 8.

The five-day event will be an opportunity to engage with one of the most robust and rapidly growing companies in the global New Space Economy landscape. Argotec has been a key player in historic missions such as LICIACube (NASA Dart), named Mission of the Year 2023 by the American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics, and ArgoMoon (NASA Artemis 1), the sole European satellite aboard the SLS launcher.

Senior Argotec executives will be in attendance including the CEO and founder David Avino, Emilio Fazzoletto, Head of the Electronics unit, and Gianmarco Reverberi, Head of Software.

"I am excited to participate in the World Defense Show - said David Avino, CEO of Argotec - We will have the opportunity to showcase our space technology and personally meet with potential partners. The Saudi area is strategically important for our company, and that is why we are engaging in discussions at all levels, intending to attract investors to strengthen our presence."

Furthermore, Argotec is currently developing 40 high-tech Earth Observation satellites, many of which will come to life in the new SpacePark, a highly automated facility capable of producing up to 52 satellites per year, averaging one per week.

WDS, under the patronage of king Salman, founded by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), focuses on military interoperability across air, land, sea, security and satellite defense systems, will offer a diverse array of opportunities for industry-wide networking to foster relationships and partnerships among the stakeholders across the defense industry.

By participating in the World Defense Show, Argotec reaffirms the consolidation of its presence in the Gulf region, where it aims to identify institutional, financial, and commercial partners to export its technology.

Argotec is an aerospace engineering company founded in 2008, operating on an international scale. Our facilities are strategically located in Italy (Turin), the U.S. (Maryland), and the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne.

LICIACube played a crucial role in DART, NASA's pioneering planetary defense mission. This microsatellite observed the historic impact between a probe and an asteroid, marking the first Italian object to reach such a remote space target (14 million kilometers from Earth). LICIACube stood as the sole non-U.S. contribution requested by NASA for the DART mission, earning recognition as the AIAA Mission of the Year 2023.

To schedule a meeting with Argotec representatives, you can reserve your slot by emailing emilio.fazzoletto@argotecgroup.com