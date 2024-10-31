MoU signed during FII 8th Edition in Riyadh

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and Riyadh Air, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's new premium international airline, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the FII 8th Edition in Riyadh. The MoU sets the stage for potential collaboration in areas such as low-carbon fuel supply and sustainability.

Yasser M. Mufti, Aramco Executive Vice President of Products & Customers, said: “We are delighted by the prospect of exploring a wide variety of opportunities for collaboration between Aramco and Riyadh Air. Both companies have expressed a desire to adopt latest technologies, elevate experiences and contribute to sustainability objectives. Aramco’s work to develop lower-carbon fuels, its strong focus on digitalization, and its aviation experience, among other things, provide a strong platform for potential cooperation with Riyadh Air.”

Adam Boukadida, Riyadh Air Chief Financial officer, said: “Our partnership with Aramco aligns perfectly with our ambition to become a leading global airline committed to sustainability and low-carbon fuels. By leveraging Aramco’s expertise, we aim to improve our operational capabilities and provide outstanding experiences for our guests. Together, we can play a significant role in advancing the Kingdom’s environmental and economic objectives.”

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart. Website: www.riyadhair.com.