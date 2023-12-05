A total of 73 countries will be represented by exhibitors as Arab Health takes over the Dubai World Trade Centre, with a total of 25 halls occupied

More than 110,000 healthcare professional visits are expected for the 49th edition of the show when it returns from 29 January to 1 February 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arab Health 2024, the Middle East’s largest healthcare event, officially sold out in November, over three months ahead of the exhibition start date, with a record number of international exhibitors taking to the show floor.

Arab Health, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29 January to 1 February 2024, will welcome over 40 international pavilions, which will not only see Serbia and Hong Kong make their debut at the event, it will also see Australia, Estonia, Italy and Indonesia increase the size of their pavilion exhibition space, ensuring an even greater number of exhibitors from those countries will be able to showcase their latest groundbreaking healthcare products and advances.

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: “Arab Health continues to underscore its popularity as a leading healthcare showcase by the sheer demand from the global healthcare industry to exhibit at the event. In the last 49 years, we have built an enviable position as the place where professionals from the industry can see the latest innovations, hear from leading experts in a range of fields critical to the future of healthcare, and as a place to secure deals and do business.

“This year, we will once again provide a platform for the global healthcare market to meet in what will be our biggest show to date with a truly international focus.”

Other returning pavilions for the 2024 edition of Arab Health include India, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, France, and the US, while Saudi Arabia and Egypt will be among the pavilions representing the MENA region.

In addition to the international attendance, a range of first-time exhibitors have also committed to the event, including Omani-based RAS Markaz, Indian company Innovation Imaging Technologies, and Almana Hospitals, the largest medical company and health care providers in the Eastern Province. They will be joined by leading UAE distribution company Pharmatrade and the UAE’s Al Khayyat Investments, both of whom are exhibiting for the first time.

Several marquee exhibitors will also be on the show floor, with Siemens Healthcare, United Imaging, Philips, Olympus, Masimo, Jetro, and Emirates Healthcare Solutions showcasing their latest technology and services.

In line with the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare’, this year’s show will focus on the future of healthcare and the game-changing technologies utilised in the region and globally. This will be highlighted through the show floor being split into nine distinct sectors, including medical equipment and devices, disposable and consumer goods, orthopaedics and physiotherapy, IT systems and solutions, healthcare infrastructure and assets, wellness and prevention, imaging and diagnostics, healthcare and general services and healthcare transformation.

“This improves the quality of leads for exhibitors by generating targeted traffic and fast-tracking connections,” said Williams.

Additional new features this year exploring the future of healthcare include the Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone and the UAE student-focused competition, Cre8, a one-day event that tasks participating UAE students to imagine, innovate and create a solution for a real-world healthcare problem using an imaginary budget of AED 100,000.

The invite-only Future Health Summit makes a return, bringing together global experts to achieve breakthroughs in reverse ageing and longevity. The Summit offers an unparalleled opportunity for senior government officials and healthcare CEOs to network and gain insights into the forthcoming groundbreaking advancements in the industry.

Other returning features include the Transformation Zone, which will feature a range of talks and presentations, the popular Innov8 competition and product showcases.

Medical professionals attending the exhibition will have access to 10 Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences in the areas of total radiology, surgery, emergency medicine and critical care, diabetes, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, quality management, public health, infection control and Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD).

This year will also see the introduction of a fee for visitors to attend, ensuring the continuation of meaningful business and learning opportunities. Entry will be free for everyone registering before January 4, 2024. Thereafter, the cost will be AED100 and AED200 for those registering onsite.

Arab Health 2024 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority. Key sponsors include Pure Health, American Hospital, Emirates Health Services and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com.

About Arab Health

Arab Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Markets. Established 49 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world’s leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent.

Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality Continuing Medical Education (CME) Conferences to medical professionals in the region.

Arab Health 2024 will take place from 29 January – 1 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Website: www.arabhealthonline.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArabHealth/

Twitter: @Arab_Health #ArabHealth

Linkedin: Arab Health Forum

Instagram: @arabhealthonline

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com