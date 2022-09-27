Dubai, UAE: Arabic Games Conference returns with a hybrid experience featuring industry professionals and veterans to support the MENA games community. Similar to the previous iterations, the conference aims at providing a platform for the future generation of industry professionals, giving them access to expert counsel and publishing opportunities while highlighting community achievements.

This year’s hybrid edition will take place over two days, with the physical event being held in Cairo, Egypt, on the 4th of November and online the following day. The free event will host a plethora of interactive activities; attendees will be able to interact with experts from the field to review their CVs, answer their questions, and talk everything games industry. Other activities will include showcasing video games by Arab developers and panels/talks by Arab industry professionals such as:

Zaid Elgabay, CEO, Lead Designer/Programmer, Tafara Games

Ahmed Fawzy, Founder & CEO, AN Games Studios

Jana Hafez, Art Director, UP360

Over the past few iterations, the event has racked up over 10k accumulated views, 60+ featured local games, with more than 50 speakers and mentors, including experts from Ubisoft, WB Games, Mohawk Games, Capybara Games, Instinct Games, Falafel Games, and Tamatem Games.

“We look forward to connecting with the rising stars of the MENA games community in person this year. With restrictions easing up, we believe it would be great to meet some of the future devs in Cairo, while still communicating with the rest of the region online.” Said AGC organizers. “We firmly believe in the region’s game development scene and are excited to be a part of it. We’ve seen a big increase in support for this industry across the region, ushering in a new age for the games community in MENA.”

Visitors can register and access the Arabic Games Conference 2022 for free on Arabic.Games on November 4th and 5th.