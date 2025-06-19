Egypt - CI Capital Asset Management (CIAM), Egypt’s leading asset manager and a Forbes Top 40 firm in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has launched Egypt’s first open-ended sustainable equity fund — the Misr Green – Sustainability (ESG) Fund.

This pioneering fund marks a new milestone in Egypt’s investment landscape and is available for subscription to both institutional and individual investors, starting Wednesday, 18 June 2025, through CI Capital Fixed Income Brokerage.

The fund is designed to invest in sustainability-compliant companies listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), specifically targeting the 30 best-performing stocks that meet stringent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria across a wide array of sectors.

The launch reflects CI Capital’s strong commitment to supporting Egypt’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while also aligning with global investment trends that favour long-term, risk-adjusted returns through ESG-focused strategies — even amidst short-term market fluctuations.

“This launch marks a new chapter in our mission to deliver innovative, impact-driven investment products,” said Dr. Amr Abol Enein, CEO and Managing Director of CI Capital Asset Management. “We are proud to be the first asset manager in Egypt to introduce a public equity fund that systematically incorporates ESG principles — in line with global best practices and our internal sustainability framework.”

As the first ESG-focused equity fund available via Egyptian banks, Misr Green – Sustainability (ESG) Fund significantly expands access to responsible investing options in Egypt’s capital markets.

The new fund adds to CIAM’s expanding portfolio of tailored investment solutions. In recent years, CIAM has introduced several first-of-their-kind products to the Egyptian market — including the EGX30 Capped Index “Misr Equity Fund” in 2022, followed by Misr Shariah Equity, which tracks the EGX 33 Shariah Index. These offerings were followed in 2024 by a suite of sector-specific equity funds and a USD-denominated fixed-income fund, further diversifying the firm’s product range.

CIAM is currently Egypt’s largest asset manager, with more than EGP 82bn in assets under management (AUM), the largest number of investment funds and mandates, and the broadest product offering in the country. The firm has earned multiple awards for its leadership in asset management across Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa, and was once again named among the region’s Top 40 asset managers by Forbes Middle East in 2025.

