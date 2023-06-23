Hundreds of franchise professionals from across the globe will head to Dubai this September for the One day Arab Franchise Expo, the Arab Regions’s largest and most comprehensive franchise expo. Arab Business Media Group under the Leadership of Khaled Almaeena will host Arab Franchise Expo, 2023 at the Iconic venue of Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai. During the Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to build relationships with franchise Brands ,executives, franchisees and other people within the franchise community.

Arab Franchise Expo 2023 will feature more than 100 franchise brands – from emerging, franchise newcomers to medium-size companies and large, well-established franchisors. These brands encompass a sweeping range of industries, from restaurants and home services to fitness, beauty, caregiving and more. Aspiring business owners can invest as little as AED 100,000 to launch their own business through franchise route.

Major highlights of the event will be the One Day Expo Format which will include Franchise Exhibition on an affordable cost for Franchisors, Conferences, One-One Investor Meet and the Arab Franchise Awards. Award categories will include Best Franchise of the Year , Franchisee of the year in Multiple categories of Franchise Industry. It will also recognize individual areas of excellence in franchising and many more.

Representations more than 25 nations are expected to attend at this Arab Franchise Expo, Franchise Conference and Awards event. They will be able to find out about innovations, rising trends and growth plans within franchise brands.

The success of the first Arab Franchise Expo has led organizers to aim for an even bigger this year. Chairman of Arab Franchise Expo, Khaled Al Maeena said “The immense response to the first Arab Franchise Expo and Awards has prompted us to target for over more franchise brands for this year’s event, covering fifteen sectors to make sure home grown brands from Arab countries gain global exposure.”Khaled Almaeena , said that the expo represents an opportunity for each participant “to learn, grow as an entrepreneur and open a business” and that the event offers entrepreneurs “the resources and knowledge they need to succeed in franchising.

Event Director Dr.M.A.Babu said, "The One Day Arab Franchise Expo will provide insights into the world of franchising, allow prospective franchisees to meet and discuss franchise opportunities with successful home-grown and international franchisors, and allow international franchisors to meet and discuss franchise opportunities with successful brands."

The Arab franchise economy is worth $30 billion and is growing rapidly at a fast rate. The Potential franchisors can expand their franchise brands to 22 Arab League countries which encompass a 2022 population of more than 453 million people. Arab League Countries Economy has a total GDP of approximately $7.1 trillion at purchasing power parity, or US$2.4 trillion at nominal values. The member state with the highest total GDP is Saudi Arabia at $2.002 trillion (PPP), or 1,040 billion in current US dollars (nominal), followed by Egypt at $1.562 trillion (PPP). Comoros has the lowest GDP at $3.2 billion (PPP), or US$1.3 billion at nominal, followed by Djibouti at $6.7 billion (PPP).