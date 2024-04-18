Amman, Jordan –Arab Advisor Group is launching its regional 18th Summit, the 5G Summit 2024, under the support of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan (“MODEE”), the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission in Jordan (“TRC”), and the South Asia, Middle East and North Africa (“SAMENA”) Telecommunications Council. The Summit will take place on June 4, 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Amman, Jordan.

Such strategic partnerships and support bolster the value of the Summit which is designed to be a unique platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and experts in the region. The participants of the summit will have the chance to discuss the latest 5G innovations, developments, and use cases with colleagues and industry leaders, and engage in discussions about the future of this rapidly evolving industry.

Eng. Bassam Fadel Al-Sarhan, Chairman of the board and CEO of the TRC, affirmed that 5G is a driving force for digital transformation and economic and social development. Digital transformation is an effective contributor to improving economic growth rates and providing job opportunities. The introduction and licensing of 5G is a pressing national necessity as it will enhance access and availability to all applications and cloud services at anytime, anywhere, through any compatible device. All economic sectors will benefit from the introduction of 5G services, including education, healthcare, transportation, tourism, industrial, commercial sectors, and the gaming industry

“As industry stakeholders collaborate ever more closely to sustainably invest in 5G and monetize those investments, platforms such as Arab Advisors Group’ 5G Summit have an important role to play. SAMENA Council is pleased to support this Summit and its objectives in the larger interest of the digital ecosystem.” Bocar A. BA, CEO & Board Member, SAMENA Telecommunications Council

Arab Advisors Group’s Summits has resulted in collaborations involving more than 100 global companies, hosting over 8,000 executives and leaders in the fields of telecommunication and technology from around the world. For more information on the 5G Summit, including registration details and a full agenda of events, please visit the summit page; www.5gsummit.me/index.html

