Amman, Jordan - After its success achieved in its 5G Summit in 2023, Arab Advisors Group, the Arab region’s leading independent market research, analysis, and consulting company, announces the date for launching the “5G Summit 2024” in Amman, Jordan, on June 4, 2024. The Summit, which will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, will be held in sponsorship with Umniah, a subsidiary of the Bahraini Group, BEYON.

The Summit will host C-level, executives, and decision-makers from various global, regional, and local organizations to discuss and exchange their experiences in the field of 5G and promote digital transformation in the region. Arab Advisors Group’s Summit will bring together leaders from the government and private sectors to achieve smooth digital transformation amidst the 5G era.

Fayez A. Salam Abu Awad, Chief Advisor at Arab Advisors Group, noted: “We are pleased to organize the 5G Summit in Jordan as we believe that the technology will revolutionize eclectic sectors. By launching this regional Summit, Arab Advisors Group plays a major role in helping organizations leverage 5G.”

Abu Awad added, “Our 5G Summit is the platform for exchanging knowledge and ideas between thought leaders and experts from around the world and the region. We are confident that this Summit will help enhance and create cross-industry collaborations, exploiting the promised benefits of 5G.”

Faisal Qamhiyah, CEO of Umniah, said: “We are proud to sponsor the 5G Summit, a vital platform for sharing knowledge on this key technology. Our support underscores our belief in 5G's critical role in driving Jordan and the Arab region's economic and social development.”

Qamhiyah added: “Being the first to launch 5G in Jordan, we are dedicated to offering the latest technologies for unmatched communication experiences. Through our participation in this summit, we aim to showcase 5G's potential for a better digital future.”

To learn more about the summit and the early bird discounts, please visit http://www.5gsummit.me/.

About Arab Advisors Group:

Arab Advisors Group is a specialized research, consulting, and training firm focused on the communications, media, and technology markets throughout the Arab World (MENA) region. Arab Advisors Group's team of analysts provides reliable research-based analysis to help clients make informed strategic decisions. For more information, please visit www.arabadvisors.com.

