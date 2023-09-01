Leading UK property investment specialists API Global will be attending CityScape Global in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with leading UK property developers Elevate Property Group and Investin PLC.

The event, which runs from September 10-13 will see API Global showcase its extensive UK buy-to-let property portfolio to the exhibition's 180,000 attendees. Following this, the company will launch its eagerly anticipated second office in Saudi Arabia.

With rental demand in the UK at an all-time high, developers across the UK are looking to build more stock to capitalise on the surge in rentals and deliver strong returns for investors both in the UK and overseas. API Global helps investors build passive income through property with their sophisticated end-to-end solution.

With a strong development portfolio, including off-plan, completed, and below-market-value stock, investors can maximise their capital growth from day one of their investment.

Michael Leighton, CEO of API Global, said: “API is a truly global business, serving property investors across the UK and the Middle East. We're proud to work with some of the best developers in the UK, including Investin PLC and Elevate Property Group, to bring high-quality developments to the market.

“We're the UK's leading property investment company, and opening our Saudi office will further solidify our position and attract more investment into the UK.”

He added: “If you’re attending CityScape Global, please make sure you pay a visit to the API Stand at H1 V11, near gate 3.”

Why UK Property Investments?

Census data reveals the scale of the shift in the UK housing market, with the number of households renting in England and Wales more than doubling since 2001. Five million households are now renting privately compared to 1.9 million in 2001, and homeownership rates have fallen from 64.1% in 2011 to 62.3% in 2021. Looking at more specific markets, hotspots such as London, Birmingham, and Manchester are going through a period of unprecedented, sustained growth. Across the UK, rents have increased by an average of 11%, rising to 15.8% in London and over 23% in Manchester. In London, rents are increasing at their highest-ever rate, and outside the capital, average rents have reached another new record of over £1,100 per month.

Why Saudi Arabia?

API Global has had an office in the Middle East (Dubai) since the company’s inception in 2013, serving expats and locals alike looking to invest in one of the most stable and secure asset classes in the world: UK property. Looking to expand further into the region and to cater to the increased demand for their end-to-end investment and management service, API Global is now ready to open its second Middle East office in Saudi Arabia.

For more information on API Global, please visit: https://www.apiglobal.co.uk/

About API Global:

API Global are the leading UK property investment specialists. API Global secure and package market-leading investment solutions for our global clients and partners, looking for exposure to one of the most stable, secure, and popular asset classes in the world – UK Real Estate.

With 10 offices globally, an extensive track record and over £1B+ in total GDV sold, API Global are true market leaders and experts in all that they do.

