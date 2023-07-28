The 2023 edition of the Angola Oil & Gas conference was officially launched by ECP alongside the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and partners such as ANPG, IRDP, and Sonangol.



Luanda will be the oil capital of the world on September 13-14. The AOG 2023 conference will bring together experts from 40 countries linked to the oil industry in the Angolan capital.



The Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition was officially launched in Luanda by event organizer Energy Capital & Power (ECP), alongside government partners the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG); the Oil Derivatives Regulatory Institute (IRDP); and national oil company Sonangol.



Representing the official oil & gas platform for the Angolan oil and gas sector, AOG 2023 will take place under the theme, ‘Oil and Gas Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development,’ with regional energy and petroleum ministers, global investors, and project developers, and both public and private sector firms convening in Luanda from September 13-14 to discuss the most pressing matters in the country’s oil and gas industry, forging a future built on the sustainable development of oil and gas.



AOG 2023 serves to build on the success of the previous three editions to drive new investment flows into the growing Angolan economy. The event features panel discussions, investor summits and market-focused presentations covering the entire energy sector and its value chain, and falls in line with national efforts to position the country as a regional petroleum hub.



“This year, we anticipate AOG 2023 to grow exponentially, with more than 40 countries participating. AOG represents an excellent opportunity for investors to learn more about the potential of Angola’s oil and gas sector, and the government policies and regulations that affect it,” states ECP CEO Devi Paulsen-Abbott.



Dedicated upstream panels will explore progress being made by E&P companies in high-potential basins including Kwanza, Namibe and Lower Congo. Updates will be provided by companies to the likes of TotalEnergies, Afentra – who recently made two major acquisitions in Block 3/05 and 3/05A -, Azule Energy, ENI and many more. On the eve of a new licensing round set to be launched, the ANPG will showcase the investment opportunities and upstream competitive of Angola’s offshore market.



Downstream, Angola’s focus on regional connectivity and refining will see discussions center on intra-African trade, infrastructure progress and industrialization, with a suite of downstream players spearheading dialogue around Angola’s future as a regional processing hub.



On the gas front, AOG 2023 will comprise dedicated natural gas sessions with speakers exploring the role gas will continue to play in driving sustainable economic growth in Africa. Projects such as the Angola Liquefied Natural Gas facility, the Quiluma/Maboqueiro gas fields, the Cameia-Golfinho developments and others will be showcased while high-level speakers detail the country’s efforts to bolster gas monetization and energy security through gas-to-power.



In line with national renewable energy targets, AOG 2023 serves as a platform for green energy stakeholders to sign deals and kickstart new developments across the solar, wind and green hydrogen space. Updates on projects such as the Quilemba solar station, the 960 MW Cambambe I and 700 MW Cambambe II facilities and the Lauca hydroelectric power plant will be provided while new developments kick off.



The event was attended by key stakeholders from across the public and private sectors as well as media, and served to kickstart official preparations for the highly-anticipated 2023 edition of the conference. AOG 2023 partners include the African Energy Chamber; the Association of Angola Petroleum Service Companies; Rystad Energy; Ethiopian Airlines; UK-Angola Connect; Centurion Law Group; LELLO International; and Cunha Vaz and Associados.



AOG 2023 serves as the premier gathering for the Angolan energy sector. Taking place from September 13-14 in Luanda, regional and global stakeholders will convene in Luanda under the theme, ‘Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development.’ Visit www.angolaoilandgas.com for more information.



