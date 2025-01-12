During the 1 Billion Followers Summit

UAE, 12 January 2025: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and New Media Academy, the first innovative academy of its kind in the field of digital media in the Middle East, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two entities, and to exchange knowledge and expertise in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and Hussein Al Atoli, Director of the New Media Academy in the presence of Ali AlHammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy. It was attended from Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy’s side by Abdullah Al Ameri, Operations and Support Director; Manal Al Braiki, Director of Strategy & Future Department Asma Al Blooshi, Executive Training Director.

The MoU was signed during the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy. Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit is hosted in the UAE from 11 to 13 January at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Museum of the Future under the theme “Content for Good”. It brings together over 15,000 content creators and influencers, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts.

The MoU stipulates the exchange of information, research papers, and studies within the scope of the two academies’ jurisdiction; cooperation in the field of training, communication, initiatives, and events; the exchange of institutional expertise in various projects; and the organization of meetings, visits, and discussion groups on topics of common interest and mutual benefit.

The contemporary practice of diplomacy

Reflecting on the signing of the memorandum, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri said: “At the Academy, we believe that investing in national competencies and enhancing the skill and knowledge of our local talents are critical for the success of diplomatic work, as well as achieving the UAE’s vision of building strong and sustainable international relations.”

He added: “The Academy offers diverse and integrated educational training programs to better qualify current and future generations of diplomats, and to provide them with the necessary knowledge, experience and insights into the contemporary practice of diplomacy. This inevitably contributes to preparing a distinguished generation of ambitious diplomats capable of representing the UAE in various international settings.”

He stated: “Digital media is becoming increasingly influential on the global scene. Through this collaboration with the New Media Academy, we seek to create an innovative educational environment that combines diplomatic skills and media capabilities. The aim, ultimately, is to develop future leaders in the field of diplomacy and international relations. We look forward to working closely with the New Media Academy to achieve the goals of this agreement, and to mutually benefit from the potential of digital media as a strategic tool to support diplomatic efforts and enhance the positive presence of the UAE on the global stage.”

Innovative solutions

Alia AlHammadi emphasised the Academy’s keenness to keep pace with global developments in digital media. She stated: “We are committed to offering innovative solutions that work towards developing qualified cadres in both knowledge and practice through our advanced training programs, and providing the means necessary to prepare creative media talents and content creators in order to convey the UAE’s vision and message to the entire world.”

She added: “The signing of this MoU with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy reflects our commitment to establishing strategic partnerships with leading academic institutions. We are dedicated to supporting national efforts aiming to foster local talents in digital media, hone the skills of current and future diplomats, and equip them with the tools aligned with the requirements of an accelerating digital age.”

Al Hammadi noted that the MoU is key to enhancing the integration between digital media tools and the requirements of diplomatic work, and will accelerate the exchange of expertise on the latest trends and developments in both fields.

