Introducing the latest “Agentar” and a comprehensive AI for FinTech product suite, showcasing revolutionary AI innovations to propel financial inclusion and operational efficiency

Dubai, UAE – Ant Digital Technologies, a pioneer in emerging technologies, made its first-ever global showcase of its AI for FinTech product suite at Dubai FinTech Summit 2025. The debut featured the unveiling of its cutting-edge AI platform Agentar, alongside the company’s flagship solutions ZOLOZ and mPaaS.

With Dubai emerging as a FinTech powerhouse which catalyse a culture of entrepreneurial innovation and fostering visionary investments selecting Dubai as the inaugural global launch destination underscores Ant Digital Technologies’ core focus on innovation, inclusion, and impact. This strategic decision aligns seamlessly with the Dubai FinTech Summit's sustained emphasis on the evolution of finance, driven by technology, accessibility, and sustainability.

Flagship AI Solutions to Drive Digital Trust and Agility

During the summit, Ant Digital Technologies presented its renowned solutions, including ZOLOZ and mPaaS, alongside the latest innovative product, Agentar. These solutions highlight the company’s commitment to empowering financial institutions with secure, intelligent, and user-friendly tools for the digital era.

ZOLOZ: A global leader in digital trust and security technology, ZOLOZ establishes secure and reliable digital identity frameworks for users around the world. Widely adopted by major e-wallet operators and financial institutions such as GCash in the Philippines, TnGD in Malaysia, and Mandiri Bank in Indonesia, ZOLOZ's e-KYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer) solutions have successfully served over 100 million users across Southeast and South Asia. In 2024, ZOLOZ launched its AI-driven anti-deepfake product ZOLOZ Deeper, designed to mitigate "AI face-swapping" risks in facial recognition scenarios.

A global leader in digital trust and security technology, ZOLOZ establishes secure and reliable digital identity frameworks for users around the world. Widely adopted by major e-wallet operators and financial institutions such as GCash in the Philippines, TnGD in Malaysia, and Mandiri Bank in Indonesia, ZOLOZ's e-KYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer) solutions have successfully served over 100 million users across Southeast and South Asia. In 2024, ZOLOZ launched its AI-driven anti-deepfake product ZOLOZ Deeper, designed to mitigate "AI face-swapping" risks in facial recognition scenarios. mPaaS: Originating from Alipay’s technological backbone, mPaaS serves as a one-stop mobile development platform that enables enterprises to rapidly build high-performance applications at reduced costs. Noteworthy is Kenanga Investment Bank’s utilisation of mPaaS to create a "SuperAPP", enhancing customer experience, accelerating service development, and laying the foundation for scalable digital transformation.

Originating from Alipay’s technological backbone, mPaaS serves as a one-stop mobile development platform that enables enterprises to rapidly build high-performance applications at reduced costs. Noteworthy is Kenanga Investment Bank’s utilisation of mPaaS to create a "SuperAPP", enhancing customer experience, accelerating service development, and laying the foundation for scalable digital transformation. Agentar: Making its inaugural appearance at the event, Agentar is a cutting-edge platform that introduces zero-code or low-code AI capabilities tailored for financial institutions. This groundbreaking tool aims to streamline the development of intelligent applications, including AI agents for customer service, tasks such as intelligent investment advising, risk monitoring, trade execution, and financial analysis, and more.

Commitment to the Global Market

At the Dubai FinTech Summit, Ant Digital Technologies’ Global Managing Director, Yishi Chen, delivered a keynote speech on the innovation stage, shedding light on the key trend of integrating AI within the financial sector. He shared Ant Digital Technologies' proficiency in delivering solutions that combine advanced technical expertise with real-world scalability, emphasising the company’s dedication to enhancing collaborations with international partners to catalyse innovation and growth.

Yishi Chen, Global Managing Director of Ant Digital Technologies, said, "At Ant Digital Technologies, we view the Dubai FinTech Summit as a crucial platform for exploring how AI and Web3 are reshaping financial ecosystems. We are enthusiastic about steering the forthcoming era of fintech, empowered by intelligent systems like Agentar and embedded financial cognition, built on collaboration, trust, and scalable innovation. The true transformative power of AI in finance will only be realized through collective efforts. Our objective is to forge closer partnerships with with international communities to develop solutions that enhance financial services on a worldwide scale, leveraging our existing expertise to benefit the global market.”

Ant Digital Technologies currently boasts partnerships with over 300 partners, offering a robust portfolio of over 80 solutions to more than 10,000 industrial clients across diverse sectors. This expansive network underscores the company's commitment to fostering innovation and delivering impactful technological solutions on a global scale, solidifying its position as a pioneering force in the realm of emerging technologies.

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group's digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS and ZAN based on its expertise in AI, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Revenue from Ant Digital Technologies' international business operation increased by 300% in 2023. Ant Digital Technologies established its international headquarters in Hong Kong in April 2025.