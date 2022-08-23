Manama, Bahrain: Andra Public Relations; a Bahrain-based Public Relations firm with a primary focus on finance, technology and specialized sectors, will launch ‘Entrepreneurial Minds: Platforms for the Next Generation’ on Tuesday, September 13th at 6:00PM at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), which are knowledge Partners of the event.

Entrepreneurial Minds is in Strategic Partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, a non-profit organization that was established in 2005 as part of Junior Achievement Worldwide with the aim of empowering young people to own their economic success and be prepared for today's business challenges.

The event will aim to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to embark on their journey, learn about what it takes to launch an impactful idea, and how to navigate the challenges in an ever changing landscape.

Panelists under the first theme include Salman Alarayedh; Chief Executive Officer at Savur, Bader Al Mudaifa; Co-Founder at 5osh Fkra, Wasan Yousif; Co-Founder at 5osh Fkra, and Mohammed Ahmed; Founder and CEO at 7amdaan.io. The session will be moderated by Fatema Ebrahim, CEO of Andra Public Relations.

Fatema Ebrahim, CEO at Andra Public Relations, commented, “Following the success of our 12th FinTech Series, we are excited to be launching Entrepreneurial Minds: Platforms for the Next Generation, a spin-off session geared towards Bahrain's youth and bringing together brilliant minds behind some of the country's most innovative platforms. We hope that this initiative will enable aspiring entrepreneurs to obtain a wide range of perspectives from industry professionals on launching a new solution, product, or initiative. We are especially grateful to the BIBF for being knowledge partners of the event, as well as INJAZ Bahrain for their strategic partnership, which welcomes their students and network to be part of the event.”

She added, “Andra PR has launched several projects to educate the community, including our renowned FinTech Series, Virtual Talks, Quarterly Newsletters, and the launch of Entrepreneurial Minds, which is well aligned with this by engaging the youth in learning about the entrepreneurial realm, overcoming obstacles, and what it takes to establish a successful career trajectory.”



The Entrepreneurial Minds event is free to attend and open to all. Event highlights and insights will be shared on all Andra PR’s social channels and platforms.

Sign up here: shorturl.at/FNPW3

About Andra Public Relations

Andra PR is a Bahrain-based public relations and corporate communications boutique firm with a primary focus on financial technology, educational technology, startups and other specialized governmental sectors. Our approach starts from creating a connection and starting a journey with your brand so that it becomes a catalyst for change. We go beyond the norm and understand that each vision needs visionaries that genuinely believe in what your idea can do. Andra Public Relations began its journey in 2018 and has achieved various key milestones. We have worked with 30+ clients, held 10+ key events, and developed 10+ key partnerships regionally and globally. Visit: www.andrapr.com

About INJAZ Bahrain

INJAZ Bahrain is a non-profit organization that was established in 2005 as part of Junior Achievement Worldwide with the aim of empowering young people to own their economic success and be prepared for today's business challenges. With the help of its partners and volunteers, INJAZ Bahrain impacts thousands of students every year bringing them closer to the real world and opening their minds to their own potential. Visit: http://www.injazbh.org/