ABCK - AmCham Kuwait held its Back to Business Annual General Meeting event at the Grand Hyatt Hotel – Kuwait with over 100 AmCham members and non-members in attendance, all of whom had an interest in learning about AmCham Kuwait’s overview since the beginning of the year, as they highlighted its new disabilities focus group. The event was done with the event’s hotel partner the Grand Hyatt Hotel - Kuwait, and travel and tourism partner IFA- International Travel & Tourism.

The event began with opening remarks by AmCham’s Chairman, Pete Swift who welcomed member companies and friends from across different industries in Kuwait and the GCC region to participate in this event. A special welcome was given to the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy’s James Holtsnider and the Embassy’s new sections’ chiefs, the French Embassy’s and the British Embassy’s representatives, Chairman's Club Members, individual members, and special guests from the Kuwait Society for the Handicapped.

Swift expressed his gratitude to all attendees for their participation and outlined the organization's accomplishments in 2023, highlighting the growth in membership and the expansion of membership benefits, including exclusive discounts from hotels, retailers, restaurants, and more. He also shared the significant number of events, collaborations, and focus groups that had been organized to promote diversity, inclusion, and economic participation, especially for individuals with disabilities.

The event featured presentations from key figures within AmCham Kuwait, including Dr. Arezou Harraf, Vice-Chair of AmCham Kuwait, who provided a detailed overview of the organization's 2023 achievements. These achievements included welcoming new corporate and individual members, expanding the benefits program, and organizing a total of 51 events, including collaborations and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Dr. Harraf also highlighted the remarkable growth of AmCham Kuwait's social media presence and its role in promoting member companies.

AmCham Kuwait recognized the vital role of its committees and focus groups, introduced new committee chairs, and acknowledged the dedication of the Board of Directors members who play an essential role in the chamber's operations.

The Kuwait Society for the Handicapped were also invited to speak about their activities, as AmCham Kuwait has recently launched a disabilities focus group which aims to involved disabled people into the business environment, and train companies on how to hire them and provide them with the necessary support.

The "Back to Business" event provided a valuable platform for networking and collaboration, reinforcing AmCham Kuwait's mission to advocate for improved business practices, promote trade between Kuwait and the United States, and strengthen the private sector.

The AmCham Kuwait team, represented by Paola de la Roche, the Executive Director of AmCham Kuwait, conducted an exciting raffle for event participants. The raffle featured an array of generous prizes. The first prize, generously provided by 300 Fahrenheit restaurant, consisted of three vouchers. The second prize included five vouchers from Al-Mufid Pharmaceuticals, redeemable at their pharmacies. Moreover, Crowne Plaza Hotel contributed the third prize, which comprised invitations for a lunch or dinner experience at Ribeye for two people and another invitation for a dining experience at Noukhaza Seafood for two people. The fourth prize was a delightful chocolate basket filled with goodies, generously provided by Towell Holding. The fifth prize, sponsored by the Grand Hyatt, offered 2 one-night stay for two, including breakfast for both guests at ‘Stambul.

The highlight of the evening was the grand prize, generously offered by our travel and tourism partners, IFA International Travel and Tourism: an economy-class ticket to the United States.

