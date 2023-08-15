Kuwait: AmCham Kuwait hosted the Multiple Award Task Order Contracts (MATOC) Industry Day in partnership with the 408th Brigade, the Regional Contracting Center (RCC-KU), and the 386th ECONS. This event showcased an exceptional upcoming opportunity for construction companies to compete on various requirements for the U.S. military in Kuwait. This event was aimed to highlight the potential opportunity, increase the number of competitive bids received, and provide attendees with the information required to compete in these efforts (e.g. past performance, registrations in sam.gov and JCCS, insurance and post-award registrations, CTIP compliance, etc.) This was also a unique chance for companies to provide their company profiles and capabilities, and to ask specific questions regarding the overview of this 5-year construction contract. Central to the MATOC Industry Day was the presentation of a 5-year (one-base year plus 4-option years) contract opportunity. The magnitude of the MATOC is for an aggregate total contract value of up to $35M awarded through individual Task Order Requests (TORs) with a maximum value of $5M per task order.

In addition to the business opportunity presented by the US Army, the US Air Force presented their own Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC), a multiple award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with the prospect award to up to five (5) contractors with a contract threshold of $75M. Expected solicitation to be posted as early as FY 25 (October 1, 2024), with a contract duration of 5 years. This MAAC included prospective opportunities such as:

The Airfield Paving and Rubber Removal, an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a contract threshold of $25M, expected solicitation to be posted as early as the start of FY 24 (October 1, 2023), with a contract duration of one base year plus 4-option years.

Base Paving for Ali Al Salem Air Base, an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a contract threshold of $25M, expected solicitation to be posted as early as FY 25 (October 1, 2024), with a contract duration of one base year plus 4-options years.

Key highlights of the MATOC Industry Day included:

Insightful presentations from the expert panel of U.S. military personnel who delivered informative details regarding the intricacies of Multiple Award Task Order Contracts, providing clarity on the process, requirements, and potential benefits for businesses.

Interactive Workshops, which were practical and enabled participants to acquire a deeper understanding of the nuances, involved in securing and executing MATOC contracts.

Q&A sessions allowed attendees to engage with experts, seeking clarifications on various aspects of the MATOC pre-award and post-award process.

The primary objective of the event was to educate vendors on effective participation in the MATOC. This encompassed critical aspects such as ensuring the sustained validity of their System for Award Management (SAM) registration during the bidding process, as well as full compliance with Combating Trafficking in Persons (CTIPs) regulations. By addressing these essential prerequisites, attendees gained invaluable insights that empowered them to confidently navigate the MATOC process and contribute to its overall success. This initiative underscored AmCham Kuwait's unwavering commitment to equipping businesses with essential knowledge and tools, enabling seamless engagement in endeavours that reinforce Kuwait-US relations.

