Sharjah, UAE– Emirati actress Amal Mohamed won Best Asian Actress at the Septimius Film Awards in the Netherlands for her role in Emirati film ‘218: Behind the Wall of Silence’, which is the first production by Sharjah Media City (Shams) and the first crowdsourced film in the Arab world.

The film was nominated in three categories at the Septimius Film Awards, namely, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Asian Film. Septimius aims to recognise and encourage independent film talent, supporting visionary films and bringing together all elements of filmmaking and storytelling.

His Excellency Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: “Shams is proud to produce works of art that leave an unmistakeable mark on the Emirati creative scene. The film ‘218’ is our first foray into this field, and for Emirati actress Amal Mohamed to win Best Asian Actress at the prestigious Septimius Film Awards truly underlines the meticulous quality of the production, as well as its ability to deliver an important social message. This, in turn, demonstrates our ability to compete and produce works that can make an impact in the film industry.”

“We congratulate Amal Mohamed on this achievement and wish her success in her career,” H.E. Al Midfa added. “We also take this opportunity to reiterate that ‘218’ was only the beginning of Shams’ journey in the film industry, and we will be working on more outstanding productions that cement the UAE’s leadership in artistic and creative industries – sectors we aim to support both in the UAE and around the region, all the while training and empowering a new generation of filmmakers through our various initiatives.”

The Emirati suspense drama features a girl telling her story with her family. Her experience sheds light on various social issues ranging from domestic violence to nostalgia and the desire for revenge. ‘218’ is directed by Emirati filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad and stars Habib Ghuloom, Mansoor Alfeeli, Amal Mohamed, Abdulla bin Haidar, Haifa Al Ali, and Fatma Jasim.

The film is a product of the UAE Entertainment Experience initiative, launched by Sharjah Media City (Shams) in 2019, under the slogan ‘Cinema Starts Here’, in order to develop the infrastructure of the film industry in all areas of creative and technical film production. The initiative has trained several film industry professionals, who contributed to the production of ‘218: Behind the Wall of Silence’.

About Sharjah Media City (Shams)

Sharjah Media City (Shams) was established in January 2017 by decree from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, as a free zone within the Emirate of Sharjah with its own integrated infrastructure. Shams provides an attractive investment environment for small and medium enterprises and startups in the emirate, offering a host of services and facilities that allow entrepreneurs to expand and develop their business. It also provides support for human resources in the media and creative industries.

Shams offers 100% ownership opportunities for foreign investors, providing integrated solutions for business developments across a wide range of commercial sectors and activities, and ensuring complete flexibility to switch between commercial activities.