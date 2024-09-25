This year’s edition presents an expanded schedule of revitalisation activities spanning celebrity-led workshops, fully immersive retreats and much more

AlUla Moments promises experiences that reimagine one’s lifestyle while enhancing their mental, physical, and spiritual well-being

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – AlUla Wellness Festival is returning to the region’s leading wellness retreat destination of AlUla with an unmissable edition, from 17th October until 2nd November, 2024.

From wellness enthusiasts to relaxation seekers, nature lovers to the free-spirited; visitors are invited to join a like-minded community for an expanded schedule of revitalisation activities amidst the stunning scenery of AlUla – the renewal, reflection, and personal development haven.

For centuries, this pocket of northwest Arabia has served as a place to pause, reflect, and rejuvenate, benefitting residents and travellers alike. This year, the festival proudly celebrates and revives this legacy, inviting visitors to learn and experience therapy in harmony among the very best of nature’s offerings.

At the heart of the AlUla Wellness Festival programme will be an enlightening series of immersive retreats, unique wellness activities, celebrity-led workshops, and much more.

The Five Senses Sanctuary is where guests can revitalise their senses and rejuvenate their core. This AlUla Wellness Festival mainstay is back to present sensory-based experiences at their finest with meditation, yoga, and mindfulness sessions led by world-class experts.

Another fan-favourite returning to the AlUla Wellness Festival schedule is the All Day I Dream music concert. Audiences can immerse themselves in a unique experience that brings music, art, and the community together through carefully curated melodic and soulful tunes, enabling attendees to let go of their inhibitions and engage with the music on a deeper level.

Additionally, Hegra Sound Bath is returning, offering a holistic sound therapy experience that combines yoga for all levels with soothing tunes - the perfect opportunity to recharge under the bright moonlight.

For immersive replenishment, guests can explore a diverse array of healing modalities and embark on a profound journey of self-discovery through mindfulness practices, bodywork, art therapy, and more.

Meanwhile, those looking to unwind, recharge, or explore the depths of their own consciousness can also lose themselves in the ethereal soundscapes and bathe in the healing vibrations of nature.

As the largest wellness festival of its kind in the Middle East, the AlUla Wellness Festival also offers a stimulating yet blissful escape from urban life, immersing visitors in holistic living, life-changing practices, unparalleled wellness and adventure activities, and a spirit of community.

Alongside discovering AlUla’s welcoming spirit of hospitality and uncovering its deepest traditions and healing practices, visitors can explore a diverse range of transformative wellness modalities, diving into practices that cultivate harmony and lasting change of the mind, body, and spirit.

Mark your calendars and get ready to create unforgettable experiences that reimagine your lifestyle while enhancing your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being – now and for the long term.

Tickets will go on sale soon with further news and updates to follow in due course. For more information please visit experiencealula.com

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighbouring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

For more information, please visit experiencealula.com

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com