Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Music and culture enthusiasts, explorers and beyond are invited to experience “AlUla Immersive” in Dubai, a first-of-its-kind free activation that marks the grand launch of the 2023/2024 edition of AlUla Moments, the ancient city’s calendar of events and festivals.

The sensory experience will be held at the Theatre of Digital Arts in Dubai on Thursday, August 24, from 9.00pm onwards.

Visitors will be transported into the heart of AlUla through vibrant 360-degree visuals, surrounding them with the Saudi city’s captivating historical and cultural landscapes.

Live from the theatre, AlUla Moments will stage an exclusive experience to showcase the events that will be held within the famed ancient city starting from September. Guests will be among the first to witness the AlUla Moments calendar in a groundbreaking way.

In addition to the dynamic visuals of “AlUla Immersive”, MDLBEAST will raise the entertainment quotient with electrifying performances from regional artists Cosmicat, Saudi’s superstar female DJ, followed by Daneel Sayegh, a multi-talented percussionist.

The spectacular show is a reflection of AlUla Moments' mission: to celebrate AlUla’s rich history, unlock its stories and encourage visitors to embrace its culture through a robust line-up of festivals.

AlUla Moments’ year-long calendar will feature curated events formed by a fusion of art, music, wellness, and history, bringing together local, regional, and international participants in a celebration of cultural exchange.

The event will also feature announcements about the international headline acts coming to the boutique music festival AZIMUTH, amplified by MDLBEAST.

The festival is becoming known as the must-visit music festival in the region and beyond with its intimate setting among spectacular nature. Tickets are already selling quickly for the September 21-22 music event with regional acts already announced.

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home of events. The brand was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced four new festivals to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7000 years of civilizations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient Kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gathering and cultural celebrations.

The four festivals introduced were Winter at Tantora, which returned to celebrate heritage, culture and music, in addition to the AlUla Skies, AlUla Arts and AlUla Wellness Festival.

The festivals offered a selection of experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian, food and astronomy. All of which were celebrating the culture, history and legacy of AlUla and the civilisations that once called the land of AlUla their home.

In 2023, AlUla Moments presents a number of flagship festivals and marque events, including the return of Winter at Tantora, AlUla Wellness Festival, AlUla Arts Festival, AlUla Skies, AZIMUTH, unique sporting events, and many more.

For more information please visit experiencealula.com/en/alula-moments

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages. There is also AlUla Old Town, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, and Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: www.experiencealula.com