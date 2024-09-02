Riyadh – Travel Solutions by almatar group, a leading travel solutions provider, is proud to announce its official travel partner for 24 Fintech, one of the most anticipated financial technology events of the year. The event is set to take place from September 3-5, 2024, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Centre, bringing together global fintech leaders, innovators, academics, and enthusiasts.

As the official travel partner, Almatar will offer travel packages, exclusive discounts, and booking experiences for attendees traveling to Riyadh for the event. This partnership highlights Almatar’s commitment to supporting the fintech industry by ensuring participants have a smooth, accessible and enjoyable travel experience.

"We are excited to collaborate with 24 Fintech as the official travel partner," said Aimen Saleh Basalamah, CEO of Almatar. "Our goal at Almatar is to provide participants with convenient and cost-effective travel options, allowing them to focus on the event and networking opportunities."

24 Fintech will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and exhibitions showcasing the latest in financial technology. Almatar’s travel packages will include discounted flights, hotel accommodations, and transportation services, making it easier for international and local attendees to participate in the event.

About Almatar

Almatar App is part of the Almatar Group, a Saudi unicorn in the travel and tourism sector based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2019, Almatar App specializes in international and domestic flight and hotel reservations, and travel solutions with a network of over 250 airlines and more than 1 million hotels globally.

As part of Almatar Group, the Almatar App is recognized as the fastest-growing OTA in the Kingdom, with over 4.5 million+ downloads. The app provides a seamless experience for users to book flights, hotels, and accommodations and is the first in the region to offer extensive credit facilities with flexible installment plans, and it also provide hotel apartments. The Almatar Group shares innovative travel solutions in both B2B and B2C segments.

For more information about Almatar, please visit www.almatar.com.

Media Inquiries:

Abdullah Khoja

abdullah.khoja@almatar.com