DUBAI – The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will experience Expo’s powerful and purposeful storytelling through an immersive projection that will urge action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Taking place at the UN’s headquarters in New York on 19 September 2022, the experience will bring the Expo team’s storytelling and creative know-how and a taste of Al Wasl’s projection magic to the UNGA for the SDG Moment, which places an annual spotlight on the Global Goals. Convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the SDG Moment provides a platform to showcase the bold actions and solutions needed to achieve the goals by 2030.

This historic contribution from the team behind the World Expo – and now behind Expo City Dubai – reflects a commitment to carrying on the spirit of Expo 2020 as a convener and contributor to driving progress on tackling the world’s most pressing challenges, and to supporting the commitments and vision of Dubai and the UAE.

Leveraging Expo’s storytelling prowess to convey an urgent message to UNGA delegates and the world, the innovative collaboration will scale and adapt the advanced projection capabilities of Al Wasl to create an immersive, multisensory experience in the UN’s iconic headquarters, where global decision-makers guide the course of the future.

Members of the media can watch the SDG Moment at the UNGA live via the UN Web TV broadcast.

DATE: 19 September 2022

TIME: 0830 Eastern Time (1630 Gulf Standard Time)

LINK: https://media.un.org/en/webtv