To Celebrate World Clean Up Day,

Doha, Qatar – As part of its celebration of World Clean Up Day 2024, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company Q.P.S.C. organized a campaign to clean Simaisma Beach on 21st September, in collaboration with Ministry of Municipality and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU). The campaign aims to raise community awareness about environmental preservation, encourage active participation in sustainable practices, and establish an inspiring model for everyone to join hands in support of a common cause that impacts the whole of society.

This campaign, a continuation of Al Meera's ongoing environmental efforts, included participation of Al Meera employees and a group of HBKU students. Together, volunteers cleaned up significant quantities of debris, such as cans, plastic bags, and other wastes, which pose threats to marine life.

World Clean-up Day, held annually in September, is the largest cleanup activity worldwide, engaging people in more than 180 countries to tackle the global waste crisis. It aims to clean up as much rubbish as possible and raise awareness of the harmful effects of pollution caused by plastic products. The Simaisma Beach cleaning event, organized by Al Meera, is one of hundreds of initiatives around the world urging people to reduce waste and polluting materials while promoting sustainable practices.

In a statement on the campaign, Al Meera said:

“As a leading national retailer, Al Meera is committed to fostering a culture of environmental volunteerism within the community. We believe that everyone has the power to make a sustainable impact on our planet. Promoting responsible daily practices and behaviors aligns with our social responsibility strategy, and our commitment to ensuring public cleanliness to preserve the environment for future generations. This campaign addresses the issue of beach litter and promotes a clean, pollution-free environment, in accordance with the sustainable development pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030. We extend our sincere gratitude to our strategic partners and all the volunteers who participated in this year's initiative. Together, we can continue to raise awareness about environmental protection and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Markus Wenk, Dean of the College of Health and Life Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, said:

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Al Meera on the Simaisma Beach Cleanup Campaign, which is playing a crucial role in environmental protection and community well-being. This campaign exemplifies the spirit of solidarity and cooperation among all state institutions and the Qatari community and reflects our commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment, society, and economy. With the support of young volunteers and officials who are eager to make a positive change in society, we strive to promote sustainable practices and protect our planet's unique natural resources. We contribute to moving societies forward by encouraging everyone to adopt sustainable and environmentally effective practices to protect the planet and sustain its natural resources.”

Al Meera organizes this campaign as a collective call for individuals and communities to integrate sustainable practices into various aspects of daily lives, to activate community participation in environmental protection activities, and unite efforts to find innovative solutions to various environmental and societal challenges. Through its nationwide network of branches, Al Meera is innovating new channels to urge the local community members to adopt sustainable practices and actively take part in environmental protection efforts. These initiatives include awareness campaigns, promoting reusable bags, beach clean ups, reverse vending machines to recycle plastic bottles and aluminum cans, paper and used battery recycling, and much more.