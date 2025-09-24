Witnessed Strong Participation from leading and diverse companies

Kuwait: Al Hamra Real Estate Company successfully wrapped up its latest Al Hamra Career Fair, held on 17–18 September 2025 at Al Hamra Shopping Center in partnership with Zone. The event reinforced its reputation as a premier platform connecting employers with professionals and recent graduates, providing practical opportunities to enter the workforce and advance their careers in a vibrant business environment that reflects Al Hamra’s role as a hub for business and innovation in Kuwait.

Attendance this year exceeded last year’s figures, with visitors engaging directly with representatives from over 20 leading companies and institutions across retail, banking, insurance, technology, healthcare, and government. The Public Authority of Manpower played a key role in supporting national talent, linking professionals directly with available opportunities and helping showcase Kuwait’s emerging skills and capabilities.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Duwaihi, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, said: "We are delighted with the success of this year’s Al Hamra Career Fair. The strong turnout from companies and participants reflects the community’s confidence in Al Hamra as a dynamic business hub that brings together professionalism, innovation, and modern lifestyle. The fair provides meaningful and accessible career pathways that support growth and empower young talent to contribute effectively to Kuwait’s journey toward a more competitive future in line with Kuwait Vision 2035. This success highlights our ongoing commitment to nurturing national talent, fostering creativity, and providing a sustainable professional environment for the development of skills and capabilities.

The fair offered rich networking experience, allowing direct engagement with decision-makers, insight into emerging labor market needs, and the chance to build professional connections beyond traditional recruitment channels. Registration was made seamless through the “Watheefti” app and QR codes, giving visitors quick access to participating companies.

As part of Al Hamra’s Enhancement Strategy, the Career Fair demonstrates the company’s dedication to supporting the community, empowering national talent, promoting growth, and creating meaningful career opportunities that reflect the evolving labor market.

