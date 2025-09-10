Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Al-Futtaim BYD KSA, the official distributor of BYD, a global tech leader and the world’s pioneer in New Energy Vehicles (NEV), hosted its inaugural Super Hybrid Tech Day at the BYD Showroom in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This landmark event offered media, influencers, customers, and sub-dealers an exclusive opportunity to explore BYD’s cutting-edge hybrid innovations for the first time in the Kingdom.

The Super Hybrid Tech Day highlighted BYD’s pioneering Dual Mode Off-road Super Hybrid Platform (DMO) technology. This in-house developed plug-in hybrid system combines the convenience of fuel refilling with the efficiency of electric driving. The event also featured live demonstrations, immersive interactive showcases, and expert presentations. These sessions showcased how BYD’s innovative Dual Mode Off-road technology seamlessly blends efficiency, power, and environmental responsibility. Attendees experienced firsthand BYD’s commitment to revolutionising the automotive industry worldwide through advanced hybrid powertrains designed for urban, performance, and off-road capabilities.

Jerome Saigot, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim BYD in Saudi Arabia, said, “We are proud to introduce BYD’s groundbreaking Plug-in Hybrid Dual-Motor Off-road technology to the Saudi market. The Super Hybrid Tech Day marks a major milestone in our journey toward innovation and sustainable mobility. It reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced technologies and providing exceptional value and cutting-edge solutions to our customers in the Kingdom.”

BYD continues to raise the bar on NEVs through technology-driven, innovation-oriented advancements. BYD stands at the forefront of this movement, being a technology-focused company with more than 12% of its employees dedicated to research and development across 11 research institutes worldwide. The company files approximately 45 patent applications and secures around 20 patents daily, including 4 prestigious Golden Patents, underlining its commitment to leading-edge innovation.

BYD’s technology has evolved over four generations and currently includes three specialised versions: DM-i (intelligent, energy-efficient urban use), DM-p (powerful, performance-focused), and DMO (off-road optimised). The DMO platform combines a high-performance longitudinal engine, dual-motor four-wheel drive, advanced suspension, and BYD’s cutting-edge Blade Battery technology, which redefines NEV safety standards with top-tier nail penetration resistance and has been granted over 1,100 patents related to its design and manufacturing. This industry-leading battery innovation delivers unparalleled power, efficiency, and safety across all vehicle categories.

The DMO Super Hybrid Off-road Platform represents a breakthrough in automotive engineering. It combines BYD’s non-load-bearing frame, high-performance longitudinal engine, Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) technology, dual-motor electric four-wheel drive, and independent suspension. This platform delivers nearly 480 horsepower—comparable to a 4.0L V8—an extended range of over 800 kilometers, and a remarkably smooth, quiet, and comfortable driving experience, all while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency and robust off-road performance.

Looking ahead, BYD KSA is preparing to unveil more models expanding its portfolio of innovative electric vehicles tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Kingdom’s market. This commitment to innovation is part of BYD’s larger vision to revolutionise the automotive industry worldwide through advanced new energy solutions.

Beyond its leadership in electric vehicles, BYD, the global leader in battery technology and energy storage solutions, is significantly expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia through strategic partnerships and large-scale battery storage projects that underpin the Kingdom’s clean energy goals and infrastructure development.