Abu Dhabi, UAE – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Al Ain Book Festival (AABF) 2023 kicks off tomorrow (Sunday, 19 November).

The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) from 19 to 25 November 2023, under the theme ‘All Eyes on Al Ain’ at Al Ain Square - Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and various cultural sites around Al Ain city.

Now in its 14th edition, the festival celebrates books, art, and various aspects of literary creativity, with a rich and diverse programme, as well as interactive activities that promote a culture of reading and connect various segments of the community, especially youth, with the UAE’s rich cultural heritage.

This year’s event provides book lovers with an unmatched opportunity to own the most prominent publications across various cultural sectors, with 150 exhibitors presenting over 60,000 distinctive titles. The festival aims to attract more than 82,000 visitors to enjoy over 400 events and programmes.

The Al Ain Book Festival invites all members of the community to enjoy its activities, set to take place across nine main locations. Al Ain Square - Hazza bin Zayed Stadium is the festival’s main location, hosting a range of educational and entertainment activities, creative writing workshops, book signing events and more, with dedicated areas for children and youth. There will be art exhibitions and musical performances throughout the day, as well as an art corner offering workshops to nurture artistic talent. Meanwhile, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa will be hosting a series of cultural sessions, as well as the closing ceremony of the Al Ain Book Festival 2023.

Qasr Al Muwaiji, for its part, will host the ‘Poetry Nights: Sung Poems’ event, which celebrates Al Ain’s iconic Nabati poets and their rich legacy of sung poems that have become famous locally and across the Arab world over the past decades. This while Al Qattara Arts Centre hosts lifestyle sessions organised by the festival, while its gallery proudly exhibits the works of Emirati artists. AABF events will also be taking place at the Zayed Central Library, which will host the award ceremony for the second edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award, as well as at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), where several sessions from the AABF Cultural Programme will be held.

About Al Ain Book Festival

Founded in 2009, Al Ain Book Festival – formerly known as Al Ain Book Fair – celebrates Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage and the inspiring work of Emirati writers, intellectuals, and creatives, past and present. Rebranded in 2022, the festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and delivers a diverse programme that aims to foster a culture of reading and inspire people to connect with Emirati heritage, culture, and creativity by bringing Emirati stories to life through poetry, performance, film, art, and music for everyone.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.