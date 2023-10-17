Ajman, United Arab Emirates : The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is taking center stage at GITEX 2023, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 16 to 20. They are proudly showcasing dynamic initiatives which include Digital Mapping of Hotels and Tourist Facilities and Holiday Homes Initiatives, designed to stay in tune with the evolving landscape of the tourism industry, foster dialogue with fellow participants at the exhibition, and share experiences and insights with innovators and experts.

In reference to this momentous occasion, Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated: "Under the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates, Ajman Tourism has embarked on a journey of transformation and innovation. These groundbreaking initiatives reflect our dedication to enhancing the visitor experience and elevating government services in the Emirate of Ajman. Innovative initiatives like these underscore Ajman's commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence in tourism. Our aim is to create a seamless and immersive experience for visitors while upholding the highest standards of government service delivery."

These pioneering initiatives were unveiled within the Ajman government pavilion at the exhibition, with the presence of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and several directors and heads of government departments of the Emirate of Ajman.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi underscored the significance of these services and their potential impact on the tourism sector in the Emirate of Ajman, emphasizing the emirate's unwavering commitment to participating in this groundbreaking event and its pivotal role in elevating government services through the integration of cutting-edge technologies, best practices, and international standards.

Furthermore, Alhashmi highlighted that these initiatives represent a commendable endeavor to augment the tourism sector in Ajman, exemplifying the emirate's dedication to realizing a smart transformation in government services. He noted, "This undertaking is focused on enhancing the quality of life for our customers and visitors while elevating the standard of government services in line with the directives of our wise leadership."

The launch of the significant initiative Digital Mapping of Hotels and Tourist Facilities offers a one-stop solution for all your cultural, sports, and restaurant needs in Ajman. Our integrated system consolidates information from various sources, eliminating the need to search separately across different websites. This initiative ensures that you can easily access details about cultural events, sports activities, and dining options within the emirate, all conveniently located in one place.

Whether you're looking for upcoming cultural festivals, sporting events, or a diverse range of restaurant options, our platform provides a user-friendly interface that enhances your experience as a visitor to Ajman. By integrating cultural, sports, and restaurant information, we aim to make your trip planning and exploration of Ajman as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

Mohammed Ali Hassan Al Bloushi, Digital Transformation & Artificial Intelligence Advisor, noted, "These innovative initiatives reflect Ajman's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology and AI to enhance the visitor experience and streamline administrative processes. By doing so, Ajman is setting a new standard for tourist services in the region. We are witnessing a remarkable convergence of technology and tourism with these initiatives. They are a testament to our commitment to providing seamless services and fostering a smart transformation in the Emirate of Ajman."

The recent launch of the Holiday Homes Initiative has made it possible for property owners and their affiliated companies to register and take advantage of its benefits through ADTD's digital services website in the Emirate of Ajman, which can be accessed at https://eservices.ajmantourism.ae. This website offers a convenient platform for users to submit essential documents and access comprehensive instructions and procedures.

The primary objective of this service is to streamline the management of Holiday Homes in the Emirate of Ajman, resulting in increased flexibility and improved customer satisfaction. To utilize this service, interested applicants are required to visit the electronic services website of ADTD, furnish the necessary information, upload essential documents, and complete the associated payments. Once these steps have been successfully executed, an electronic permit will be issued, which must be prominently displayed in the relevant accommodation unit.

With these groundbreaking initiatives, the Emirate of Ajman reaffirms its steadfast commitment to achieving excellence and innovation within the tourism sector, solidifying its status as a progressive tourism destination within the United Arab Emirates. These services represent a pivotal stride towards advancing the tourism sector and enhancing the overall visitor experience in the Emirate of Ajman.

For additional details, visitors to GITEX are kindly requested to visit Hall 18 - Stand 10 at GITEX 2023, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 16 to 20, 2023.

