Ajman, United Arab Emirates –– The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, under the leadership of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General, has embarked on a strategic roadshow across key destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The purpose of this roadshow, scheduled from December 4 to December 7, was to promote and market tourism in the Emirate of Ajman, introducing campaign participants and visitors to the emirate's unique attractions while showcasing its natural features and tourist potential.

The roadshow itinerary included visits to Oman that started on December 4 and continued to Al Riyadh, KSA on December 5-6, and Jeddah, KSA on December 7. The initiative aimed to tap into new tourist markets, attract more visitors and tourists, facilitate the exchange of experiences and expertise, and establish valuable partnerships with companies and travel agencies through meetings and the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

On this occasion, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development said: "This tour underscores our dedication to showcasing the unique cultural and natural treasures that define the Emirate of Ajman. As we embarked on this strategic journey, our goal was not only to introduce potential visitors and partners to the distinctive offerings of Ajman but also to forge meaningful collaborations with industry operators. We believe that by engaging with key markets in Oman, and Saudi Arabia, we can tap into new tourist segments, attract a diverse range of visitors, and strengthen our position as a leading tourism destination in the region."

The GCC market has been a pivotal contributor to Ajman's tourism sector, witnessing consistent growth year over year. The influx of visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council countries saw a significant uptick of 12% from the third quarter of 2022 to the start of 2023, marking a notable increase compared to the preceding year.

KSA, holding the position of the 9th top source market for Ajman, exhibited remarkable growth with a 129% increase from 2021 to 2022. The current figures for 2023 suggest a positive trend, with a 12% growth recorded by the end of Q3 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Oman, being the primary market for Ajman among GCC countries, showcased a substantial increase of 129% from 2021 to 2022. The growth trend continues into 2023, with a notable 38% increase recorded until the end of Q3 compared to the same period in the previous year.

"This roadshow aligns with our vision of sustainable tourism development, emphasizing the importance of fostering partnerships, sharing experiences, and learning from best practices across borders. We are confident that the meetings and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during this roadshow will contribute significantly to the growth of Ajman's tourism sector,” Alhashmi concluded.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is optimistic that this roadshow will pave the way for increased collaboration and further elevate Ajman as a preferred tourist destination in the region.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

