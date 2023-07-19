Ajman, UAE - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment, takes great pride in announcing the hosting of Summer Camp 2023 at the prestigious Ajman Museum until 27th July 2023.

A total of 350 students, both male and female, ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 3, and representing various schools in the Emirate of Ajman, are actively involved in the summer camp. The camp offers captivating workshops and guided tours within the Ajman Museum, providing a remarkable and enriching educational experience.

These workshops have the objective of enriching cultural knowledge within the community, fostering awareness among the younger generations, and introducing them to the world of traditional crafts. By nurturing the students' abilities, equipping them with new skills, uncovering their talents, and facilitating effective time management, the camp strives to strike a harmonious balance between education and entertainment.

The camp was inaugurated by hosting the first workshop in the museum. During this session, students delved into the different sections of the Ajman Museum, exploring its rich historical artifacts and exhibits. To make the experience even more engaging, competitions were organized at the end of each workshop round.

The second workshop features story readings for children, showcasing the children's publications produced by ADTD to promote the Emirate of Ajman to the younger generations. This interactive session aims to spark the students' imagination and deepen their understanding of Ajman's unique culture and heritage.

Continuing the series of enlightening workshops, the third session workshop will be centered around the theme of "Emirati Sana," which aims to teach effective interpersonal skills and proper conduct when engaging with others. It will cover various aspects, including the art of serving coffee, extending warm hospitality, and culminating in the tradition of inviting guests to enjoy a meal together. The ultimate goal is to instill these timeless principles in the hearts of Emirati future generations, ensuring their integration into daily life, shared customs, and community gatherings.

Concluding the Summer Camp on Thursday, July 27, the workshop will encompass various creative activities, including drawing and recycling sessions. Open to all classes, this workshop seeks to nurture the students' artistic talents while promoting the importance of environmental sustainability.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development said: "We are delighted to collaborate with the Emirates Education Establishment in creating an immersive environment that combines heritage education and enjoyment. The Summer Camp 2023 provides an excellent opportunity for students to delve into Ajman's vibrant heritage, unleash their creative potential, and foster a deep connection to their cultural identity.”

“Initiatives and camps such as this one play a crucial role in shaping today's youth and safeguarding tomorrow's cultural legacy. By instilling a sense of pride and appreciation for our rich history, this program sets the stage for a generation that upholds tradition, embraces creativity, and embraces sustainable practices", added Alhashmi.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

