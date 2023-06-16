The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) received a delegation from the Department of Port and Customs - Ajman Government, with a view to enhancing joint cooperation to facilitate the customer’s journey and provide innovative proactive services that support the ease of doing business and provide an attractive environment that enhances the emirate’s capabilities to increase the volume of intra-trade.

The meeting was held at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters and attended by Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Relations and Members Support Office, and a number of Ajman Chamber employees, and from the Department of Port and Customs, Muhammad Abdulrahman Al Awadi, Director of the Customs Department, Mona Hassan Al Amiri, Head of Customer Relations and Partnerships Department, and Salem Al Kaabi, Head of the Value, Tariff, and Origin Department.

During the meeting, they discussed mechanisms of cooperation to improve services and enhance their efficiency, the need to participate in events and exhibitions organized and participated in by the Ajman Chamber and the Port and Customs Department, and form a joint work team to develop a plan for field visits to the factories of the emirate to introduce the services related to the operations of Ajman Port and the available logistics services.

For his part, Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi explained that the Ajman Chamber sustainably seeks to provide a supportive environment for increasing the volume of exports of local products, especially in light of the emirate’s distinction with a promising industrial sector that included more than 1,300 factories in 2022. This vital sector contributes nearly 20%. of the emirate's total GDP.

He stressed that the Ajman Chamber seeks to provide proactive and innovative services in cooperation with its strategic partners from the local government entities and to develop innovative technological solutions based on AI and data analysis to improve the quality of services provided and in line with the aspirations of the owners of companies and factories.