Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Board member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and Chairwoman of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) chaired the third meeting of the AJBWC for the year 2022 to review the council’s existing achievements and projects, discuss the council’s upcoming vision on implementing initiatives, projects and exhibitions, and review the plan for internal and external participation for AJBWC members who have obtained the Bidayat license and business women in general

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the AJBWC and attended by Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman and Board members of the AJBWC, and its female employees. During the meeting, the items on the agenda were discussed. the minutes of the previous meeting were approved, and the implementation of the proposals and activities approved in the previous meeting was also reviewed.

Dr. Khalifa welcomed the attendees and praised the efforts of the AJBWC in implementing a set of pioneering and innovative initiatives and projects that embody the directions and objectives of the AJBWC and keep pace with the aspirations of female entrepreneurs and future prospects and implement special projects, which will reflect on the happiness of women and improve the quality of life. She also praised the AJBWC's efforts in providing proactive services to improve the quality of services in order to support and sustain the business of women entrepreneurs.

She added, "The AJBWC of the ACCI aims to diversify its participation in exhibitions and specialized forums inside and outside the country, with the aim of enabling businesswomen to study best practices and adopt an innovative approach in selecting and developing projects in order to ensure upgrading the quality and competitiveness of businesswomen's products and services and increasing their market share, besides the AJBWC's keenness to organize specialized exhibitions and events to serve its members and businesswomen in general”.

The attendees were briefed on the developments of the Bidayat license, and the Zayyat program implemented by the AJBWC with the aim of strengthening relations with government and private agencies during the third quarter of 2022. The AJBWC visited the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Gracia Group in Abu Dhabi, ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort located in the heart of Al Zorah area in Ajman, and the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah.

As part of the AJBWC’s efforts to increase its partnerships and enhance cooperation in order to implement value-added initiatives and events, the Council signed two agreements of cooperation with the Arab Women's Council for Social Responsibility and the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman. The Council also promoted participation in a number of forums and events, including the "Women's Entrepreneurship Conference at the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the 6th Regional Forum of Arab Women, and the "Make in the Emirates Forum", Participation in the activities of the 7th session of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, besides the external participation, including the "4th Gulf Forum on the Occasion of Kuwaiti Women's Day, Fashion Week in Italy, the activities of the 2nd Arab Forum for Working Women under the theme of "Businesswomen’s Future in Digital Economies" in the Sultanate of Oman."

The meeting has also discussed the initiatives that were implemented during the third quarter of the current year, including the "Sports Platform" initiative, which aims to launch various programs, activities, and services in the field of public health throughout the year, besides promoting the participation in local, regional, and international health and sports events, the “Ryouqi” (My Breakfast) initiative provides a platform for selling “Ryouqi” products to the employees of the authorities of the Council’s partners, and the Business Clinic initiative, which aims to support the continuity of the business sector in Ajman, promote investment opportunities and overcome the difficulties that women face in implementing and developing their project.

The AJBWC's efforts in providing a training platform during the summer period were also reviewed, where the Council at the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship organized 4 training workshops of various ages with the aim of providing young people and youth with skills and knowledge related to project management and implementation.

During the third quarter of this year, the AJBWC's organized the "Women is the Pulse of the Nation” forum under the slogan “Quality of Life”. The AJBWC participated in the organization of the Emirati Women's Forum under the slogan "An Inspiring Reality. A Sustainable Future" in cooperation with the Umm Al-Moumineen Women's Association in Ajman.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Amna Khalifa thanked all the council’s partners from government and private agencies and praised the unlimited and continuous support of the ACCI to empower businesswomen in Ajman. She stressed that the council is keen to diversify its initiatives and activities to serve the female entrepreneurs