Security threat is rising with new technologies and passenger growth

Dubai: Airport authorities have been building more resilient security infrastructure that is able to monitor a large number of passenger movements as security threat is rising with new data driven technologies and significant passenger growth, experts and officials said at the Airport Security conference at the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum.

Brigadier Humooda Mohammed Selayem Alameri, Deputy Director of General Department of Airport Security, Dubai Police, in his keynote address on “Developing intelligent, end-to-end control of entire airport infrastructure to meet future security challenges” said that as security threats get more advance, we at the airport security are enhancing technology-based end-to-end solutions to detect and mitigate security challenges before they occur. Security organizations around the world are expanding security solutions and taking measures based on different technologies to detect terrorist acts or smuggling ahead of time,” he said.

He also stressed on the making secure infrastructure to help mitigate any threat as planning is a key role to make more secure measures.

“Technology is reshaping the airport security with tools like CT scanning, 3D imaging, AI and other means for the security of passengers as well as cargo,” he said.

Brigadier Humooda Mohammed Selayem Alameri said that “technology and old methods like K9 are playing key role in security and detection of explosives or drugs around the airports. Dubai Police is merging the latest technology with old methods and the results are much satisfactory.” Besides tools like biometric and fingerprints and facial scanning, Artificial Intelligence is the future of airport security.

Buti Ahmed Qurwash, Vice President Security, Dubai Airports, focused on the recent critical development in airport security that are being rolled out across airports globally. “The new measures to improve overall experience by passengers at airports to provide maximum security and safety included the security screening process through automated machines, the use of biometric, passengers tracking, video surveillances, risk-based security and access control and queue management around the world.”

He highlighted the current safety and security measures as well as a number of measures being added in the existing security protocols. “The new measures added for passenger screening included CT technology, body scanner and advance CCTV while for cargo screening the new feature added were Big X-ray screening and deployment of Regulated Agents for staff screening and biometrics. The advance protection with additional layers were put in action for cyber security while Drones are also being using to install Radar Technologies to provide security around airports,” he said.

Organised by RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), the world’s largest airport industry B2B platform has a sharp focus on sustainability to help the aviation industry in achieving a more sustainable airport industry that is aiming to reduce carbon footprint year on year.

The 21st edition of the Airport Show is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans).

-Ends-

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz

Managing Director

Nadd Al Shiba PR

Email: info@naddalshiba.com