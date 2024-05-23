Participation underscores AIQ’s commitment to fostering local innovation and emerging talent, supporting the national strategy of positioning the UAE as a global leader in AI by 2031

Two AIQ representatives will join the judging committee for the Startup Pitch Competition

Abu Dhabi, UAE: – AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion delivering transformative solutions to the Energy sector, announces its participation as a Gold Sponsor of the Startup Pitch Competition at the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum. Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC, the event will take place on May 27-28, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center.

AIQ’s involvement in the Forum is a continuation of the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering local innovation and nurturing emerging talent, building on its existing relationships with Hub71 and NVIDIA Inception program, boosting local development of AI solutions and supporting the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. This engagement also underscores AIQ's pursuit of new local partnerships and disruptive technologies, essential for its international growth strategy.

As a startup itself, established just over three years ago in the UAE, AIQ exemplifies the Make it in the Emirates initiative and the Startup Pitch Competition. Eager to share its journey and insights, AIQ aims to inspire and support emerging talent, fostering a culture of local innovation and entrepreneurship. Two AIQ representatives will join the judging committee for the Startup Pitch Competition, bringing their wealth of knowledge and expertise to evaluate and support innovative startups.

AIQ's CEO, Dr Chris Cooper, will deliver a keynote address at the Forum, emphasizing the significance of the Make it in the Emirates initiative and AIQ's role in advancing technological innovations developed in the UAE for global markets.

Dr Cooper stated, “As a leading technology company anchored in Abu Dhabi, AIQ is in a truly unique position standing at the intersection of two global megatrends – the energy transition and the AI revolution. We are committed to contributing to the development of a knowledge-based society across the Emirates and exporting its best work internationally. With over 20 innovative solutions and 16 patents, all developed in the UAE, we are unlocking tremendous value through AI, transforming the Energy sector,

enhancing safety, and promoting cleaner, more efficient energy production. It is an honor and a privilege to be able to contribute to building future-forward economic activity in the UAE, and we look forward to interacting with all stakeholders at this year’s Forum.”

AIQ will also showcase to the public a few leading examples of AI in action in the AI Zone, such as its RoboWell application, which is the world's first AI-enabled autonomous well control system; AR360, an intelligent reservoir management solution; and EmissionX, an AI-based emissions monitoring and forecasting tool.

AIQ’s participation in the Make it in the Emirates Forum underscores its dedication to innovation and sustainability within the UAE, reinforcing its position as a leader in AI solutions for the Energy sector.

About AIQ

AIQ is an innovative global technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the Energy sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets, and operations; and enable customers to meet their sustainability goals. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the global Energy sector. To find out more, visit: https://aiqintelligence.ae/