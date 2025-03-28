ABU DHABI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Congress 2025, one of the world's leading investment and economic forums, will feature a special three-day conference on Artificial Intelligence from April 7–9, 2025, bringing together global leaders, industry pioneers, and decision-makers. The AI World Championship 2025 will explore how AI is shaping industries, improving daily life, and opening new opportunities for businesses, governments, and communities.

A Three-Day Program Covering Business, Society & the Future of AI

Day 1: The Business of AI – Finance, Governance & UAE's AI Roadmap

The conference will open with a keynote by Ilya Churakov, CEO of AI World Championship, followed by sessions on how AI is reshaping finance, making transactions more secure and personal, and helping businesses manage risk. Discussions will also cover the future of governance, with experts exploring how AI can support public services and policy-making. A key highlight will be a deep dive into the UAE's AI Strategy 2031, showcasing the country's vision to lead in AI-driven investments and technology.

Day 2: AI in Everyday Life – Media, Healthcare & Logistics

The second day will focus on the AI we interact with every day, from entertainment and e-commerce to healthcare and logistics. Industry leaders will discuss how AI is influencing content creation, online shopping, and customer service, making digital experiences more tailored. Other sessions will cover medical advancements, supply chain efficiency, and sustainable farming, showing how AI is improving essential industries and services.

Day 3: AI for the Future – Robotics, Social Good & Cybersecurity

The final day will look ahead, discussing AI-powered robotics, self-driving vehicles, and automation in industries like healthcare and manufacturing. Experts will also explore AI's role in education, smart cities, and sustainability, alongside discussions on cybersecurity and protecting digital systems. The event will wrap up with a visionary talk on the future of AI, setting the stage for AI World Championship 2026.

High-level roundtables

AIM Congress will feature high-level roundtable discussions tackling the most pressing global investment challenges. Among the key roundtables are Ministerial Roundtable on Investment, Ministerial Roundtable on Investment in Tourism, Heads of Stock Exchange Markets' Roundtable, Heads of Central Banks' Roundtable, and Chambers' Talks.

Hosting Global forums

AIM Congress 2025 will host a diverse lineup of events which will cover a wide range of topics, including local production, trade technology, health equity, and regional investment prospects.

Among the standout forums are TradeTech Forum with the World Economic Forum, and dedicated investment forums for India, Japan, China, and Russia.

Regional focus forums will also address opportunities across Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Arab world.

AIM Congress works closely with prominent international organizations such as UNCTAD, IRENA, UNIDO, and the UN World Tourism Organization, reflecting its growing influence as a platform that fosters dialogue, builds partnerships, and unlocks investment potential.

AIM Congress 2025 – Bringing AI to Business & Society

By hosting the AI World Championship as part of AIM Congress 2025, this conference will provide valuable insights, real-world applications, and opportunities for global collaboration. With experts from the USA, UAE, Russia, Europe, and Asia, AIM Congress 2025 is the perfect place to understand how AI is shaping the future of business, investment, and society.

AIM Congress 2025, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is set to offer a wide range of activities, including events, forums, dialogue sessions, workshops, high-level meetings, the AIM Investment Awards and Exhibition, a startups competition, AI Champion and showcase country-specific investment opportunities, highlighting eight key portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.